Yuzvendra Chahal gives batting tips to Rohit Sharma

Rohit and Chahal are great friends, both on the field and off it

India's stint at England is all done and dusted by yesterday, and the squad will now be traveling to the UAE where they will be pitted against the likes of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh for the 2018 edition of the biennale Asia Cup.

Skipper Virat Kohli has been rested citing workload, and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will be in charge of leading the team.

Rohit has already started practice for the event, and apparently, he has someone quite unexpected, to provide him with batting tips - Yuzvendra Chahal.

India has won the Asia Cup five times previously, and they are also the defending champions - having won the title in 2016 when it was last held. This year too, they will be strong contenders for the win, though the absence of Kohli may pull them down a bit.

Rahane and Raina are also present among the few noted players who have got the axe ahead of the tournament, while Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav and so on have made a comeback. Khaleel Ahmed is the fresh face in the lineup, having been selected ahead of several backup options like Barinder Sran and Jaydev Unadkat.

Rohit posted a video on Instagram, one that gave his followers an insight into how he was training for the upcoming assignment. Check out the video below:

In response, Yuzvendra Chahal posted the following in comments: "Defence nahi karne ka bhau udane ka hai @rohitsharma45 bhaiya."

He apparently wanted Rohit to "hit 'em hard" rather than defend. The duo has always been known for their approach to each other, which is always in the form of fun and banter.

The both of them have also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL for a season - after which Chahal had to leave for Kohli's Bangalore side.

The Asia Cup will begin on 15th September, and all games will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE. The six-team event will begin with group stage games and the top two from each group of three will progress to the semis. The final will be held on September 28th.