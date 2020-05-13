Yuzvendra Chahal seeks arranged marriage tips on Instagram; gets cheeky reply from Yuvraj Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal has been very active on social media

Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday made his presence felt during an Instagram Live session between Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina when the leg-spinner asked for tips regarding arranged marriage from the duo.

The leg-spinner's hilarious query elicited a couple of comments from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who asked Yuzvendra Chahal to steer away from the proposition of an arranged marriage.

Yuzvendra Chahal asked for a couple of tips on arranged marriage

The Indian cricket team pair of Rohit and Raina spoke about a variety of topics such as Yuvraj Singh's command of respect early on in their careers, Raina's mindset during the 2011 World Cup among other instances.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, former Indian star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also left a string of comments during the live session and even prompted the Indian team leg spinner to keep away from an arranged marriage via a hilarious comment.

Yuvraj Singh hilariously asked Yuzvendra Chahal to stay away from an arranged marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal's life during quarantine

The Haryana-based leg spinner, who has played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is has been extremely active on social media with a number of TikTok videos and comments on various Instagram Live sessions involving his Indian cricket team and IPL teammates.

Yuzvendra Chahal, 29, has also been subject to light-hearted trolling by many of his current and former teammates, with his fondness for making TikTok videos the major subject of discussion.

Recently, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah caught up in an Instagram Live session, where the Mumbai Indians captain trolled Yuzvendra Chahal's skill with the bat and also planned out certain strategies to trouble the RCB spinner during IPL 2020.

Very happy to announce another edition of chess for charity. Last time we raised 8.33L for Delhi waste pickers. In these times when we can't go out but yet are able to live happily because of our privelege, I'm so glad we are helping the needy by sitting at home and streaming ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XtIhHJvMfC — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) May 11, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal's former RCB teammates, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle also shared their two cents on the spinner's presence on social media. While Gayle hilariously threatened to block the RCB spinner on social media, Rahul felt that Yuzvendra Chahal should stick to bowling his googlies on the field.

And, apart from entertaining fans on social media, the Indian cricket team leg spinner has also taken part in multiple chess tournaments. Yuzvendra Chahal was most recently in action during the Chess for Charity tournament, which featured multiple stand up comedians and celebrities across fields.