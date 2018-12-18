Zaheer Khan joins Mumbai Indians ahead of 2019 IPL auction

Zaheer Khan with Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

Three-time winners Mumbai Indians have appointed former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan as their Director of Cricket Operations ahead of the much-awaited 2019 IPL auctions which will be held at Jaipur on Tuesday (December 18th).

The Background

Zaheer, who has represented the Mumbai Indians in three seasons - 2009, 2010 and 2014 - has 102 IPL wickets to his name in 100 matches at an economy of 7.58. Though Team India's former pace spearhead did not have memorable outings with the Mumbai Indians in 2009 and 2014, he played a pivotal role in their runner-up finish at the 2010 IPL scalping 15 wickets throughout the season.

Zaheer, who began his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the inaugural edition, played three seasons for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and was their captain-cum mentor in 2016 and 2017.

The heart of the matter

The 2019 IPL auction is upon us and the Mumbai Indians have appointed Zaheer Khan as their Director of Cricket Operations, which means Zak will be at the Mumbai Indians' table during the auction helping to form a strong, balanced squad for season 12.

This will be Zaheer's first ever stint as a member of the backroom staff of an IPL franchise and he will work alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Robin Singh and Shane Bond.

What's next?

It will be the beginning of a new journey in Zaheer's career and the good thing is that 'Zak is back' once again at Mumbai! Fans will surely love his appointment as the Director of Cricket Operations as his knowledge about the game will be valuable on and off the field.

After missing out on a playoff spot last season, Mumbai will be determined to form a strong unit this time around.

