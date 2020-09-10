Zaheer Khan talks about getting used to the new protocols during IPL 2020

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan shared his opinion about the process of the team getting back on the field amidst the new protocols.

The former Mumbai Indians player talked about the lockdown duration being a learning stage for professional athletes. He spoke about the athletes finding a way to maintain a positive mental space ahead of the season, despite the tough circumstances.

Zaheer Khan went on to speak about the new protocols that the bowlers would have to follow as the game adapts to the 'new normal'.

"Cricket balls and all that...yes, we have to be a bit careful of..and get used to not using the saliva as well," he said.

He went on to stress about how the old habits that, at times, tend to creep in. However, he stressed that the bowlers would have to be mindful of the new guidelines and follow them to the tee.

The video posted by the Mumbai Indians social media handles also showed a staff member instructing the bowlers to use the balls for a couple of days and then place it in a Ziploc bag for safety purposes.

Zaheer Khan further went on to say that the transition process would not be too difficult, though he conceded that the players might just required a bit of time to get acclimatized to it.

"I won't say that it is going to be difficult as such you know..Just a matter of getting used to the new routines. The preparation routines are going to change and you have to keep up with that," Zaheer Khan signed off.

Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2020 campaign against CSK

Advertisement

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19th at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI are looking to become the first franchise to win the IPL crown on five occasions, having won the title previously in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.