5 best fantasy RPGs worth replaying in September 2022 (and 5 best futuristic titles)

Deciding to devote your commitment to a specific fantasy video game might be challenging if you have a large backlog that continues to expand. However, if you wish to conquer the top fantasy genre in the world of gaming, you'll need to put in a lot of effort.

Along with leveling up your characters, hunting down hidden bosses, and making sure your group is in top shape as you approach the final game, you'll also want to develop a love for grinding (and, more than likely, a fight with God).

You probably already know how time-consuming some Fantasy RPGs can be, even if you only have a professional interest in the genre. You've probably performed this joyful dance before, whether you have saved more than 100 hours in your favorite Final Fantasy or have reached the highest social level in Persona 4: Golden.

But if you're wondering, "What fantasy game should I devote myself to next?," you've come to the correct spot. We've narrowed down the intimidating list of all the finest fantasy role-playing games you haven't played and chosen a selection of the greatest fantasy RPGs you could potentially play now - on both the previous and current generation.

5 fantasy RPG video game titles worth revisiting this September include both contemporary classics and new releases:

Bloodborne

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Persona 5: Royal

NieR: Automata

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

5 futuristic video game titles that are worth revisiting are:

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order

Best fantasy RPG video game titles that players should try once again

1) Bloodborne

Acts of goodness are not always wise, and acts of evil are not always foolish, but regardless, we shall always strive to be good. (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Even though one considers their skill at Soulsborne games to be merely mediocre, regardless of how many times players go through Bloodborne, they always continue to have fun.

In this fantasy horror-filled adventure, you play like your own customized Hunter who is entrusted with cleansing the old city of Yharnam of horrible animals while also seeking to unravel a deeper plan.

You'll spend hours cutting and shooting your way through magnificent gothic environments, which isn't a terrible thing.

One of Bloodborne's most powerful features is the ability to discover those techniques through practice. While it can be tiresome at times, Bloodborne can be played over and over again, which will only help you improve with time.

2) The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Courage need not be remembered, for it is never forgotten (Image via Nintendo Entertainment)

Even though this fantasy game has been out for five years, Breath of the Wild's level of player freedom never ceases to amaze. The title deviates so much from the franchise's other mainstays that it's easy to forget you're enjoying a Zelda experience.

The finest part is that everything is open to the player in this version of Hyrule, which is massive and full of secrets just waiting to be discovered. You can literally climb up anything in Breath of the Wild, whether it's a landmass in the midst of the sea or a distant high peak covered in snow.

One hundred years after Link Awakens, there is a story that lies beneath the surface that you must decipher for yourself by putting Link's lost memories together, propelling you to continue the investigation.

The new gameplay, gear management system, puzzles, and sense of adventure in this Zelda game make it a must-play. It is unquestionably one of the greatest fantasy RPGs ever created, and for legitimate reasons.

3) Persona 5: Royal

I was saved by Kasumi... I robbed her of her dreams... And even her life! (Image via P Studio)

The expansion for Persona 5 , Royal, is the finest method to enjoy this fantasy JRPG. In addition to the original campaign, it has hours worth of additional story content with the introduction of fresh characters and settings.

Phantom Thieves, the game's central group, which each have their own distinct style and turn-based powers, are at the center of some of Royal's best moments. To finish the main campaign, you may need up to 100 hours, but every minute of that time is worthwhile.

Although dungeon crawling in Persona 5: Royal may be its main draw, there are many other activities available in the game since it also functions as a life simulator. Completing activities, traveling across Tokyo, Japan, and establishing trust with other Phantom Thieves members are also important parts of the fantasy game's advancement and your trip.

4) NieR: Automata

I taught the children what fear is. I felt they had to know so they wouldn't heedlessly run into danger. (Image via PlatinumGames)

There is no denying that NieR: Automata features among the best fantasy RPG fighters. You are drawn into a compelling adventure with numerous outcomes due to its fast pairing, hack-and-slash gameplay, emotional narrative, and creative soundtrack.

You can explore a dystopian metropolis, investigate its mysteries, and combat swarms of robotic opponents with your Trusty Pod and a variety of weaponry while playing from three perspectives.

Automata excels at delivering a complicated story while still making this fantasy gameplay very addictive, and it'll be one you'll be discussing for many years to come. This highly existential piece is one of the best RPG stories available, and everyone should try it at least once.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Kings Die, Realms Fall, But Magic Endures (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is really a fantasy fan's dream, with gorgeous visuals and remarkable attention to detail that enables navigating the globe as Geralt of Rivia a delight to play.

The fantasy tale sends the player on a quest for answers across The Continent's numerous kingdoms. This results in a one-of-a-kind odyssey featuring some of the greatest roles ever, even if the campaign is deemed lengthy.

The best fantasy RPG aspects in Wild Hunt are boss confrontations, player choices, engaging NPCs, and side missions that are as engrossing as the plot, and developed characters worth your time.

Even after completing the primary storyline, Witcher 3 expansions - Hearts of Stone, and Blood and Wine - extend the world even further with extra missions, places, and unforgettable characters.

5 futuristic video game titles that have a great replayability factor

1) Horizon Forbidden West

I'll give you the death you didn't have the spine to give me. (Image via Guerilla Games)

Aloy, the main character in this follow-up to the well-liked 2017 title, Horizon Zero Dawn, is on a quest to find reality in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by ingeniously crafted robotic monsters.

Fighting extinction, you'll have to uncover secret threats, join forces with competing factions, and face both human and mechanical foes.

The Forbidden West, with its lush forests, mountains, and submerged civilizations of the distant past comes to life in this sci-fi game's breathtaking views thanks to its vivid colors.

2) Halo Infinite

Just promise me one thing: Whatever happens, save him. (Image via 343 Industries)

The long-awaited latest installment in the Halo series, Infinite, was published more than a half-decade after the last chapter. It combines single-player and co-op gameplay, as well as a slew of new and intriguing features.

You'll traverse the entire Halo universe and battle the game's most deadly opponents as the legendary Master Chief, using guns, vehicles, and equipment.

3) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

I love the Power Glove, it's so bad. (Image via Insomniac Games)

Ratchet & Clank is a popular video game series that makes a fantastical world full of fun with its extremely quick, interplanetary gameplay, colorful graphics, and endearing animal-like heroes. It's an exciting sci-fi game for the whole family.

Ratchet & Clank, one of PlayStation's initial icons, is now exclusively for the PS5, and has been revamped with perfect illumination and RTX ray tracing for the series' most esthetically attractive voyage yet.

Because it transmits 3D spatial surroundings via surround sound directly into your headphones, the increased audio also helps you feel as though you're within the game's universe.

4) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Stand in the ashes of a trillion dead souls and asks the ghosts if honor matters. (Image via BioWare)

The trilogy's Mass Effect video games, as well as all their DLCs, are included in this edition of the eagerly anticipated remake of perhaps the most popular sci-fi series ever. You'll get improved gameplay and visuals, but it's the same story that gamers have adored over the past few years.

Explore the detailed cosmos of the distant future as Commander Shepard. With your actions, you have the ability to influence the result of the story, as well as the storyline recall each of your decisions along the way.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

You would be wise to surrender. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is inspired by one of the greatest well-known sci-fi programs ever produced and offers a gripping narrative and a well-known setting. The best lightsaber fight in any current Star Wars game can be found in the plot, which occurs between the third and fourth films.

In the game, you've been forced to come out of the shadows of the Empire, and your job is to gather essential information to restore the Jedi Order before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plans. To beat your foes, you'll need to sharpen your lightsaber, solve puzzles, and use the Force.

In a frantic race against time, you and your devoted crew aboard the Mantis will have to utilize your Jedi talents to jump, climb, and wall-run through the woods of Kashyyyk and the depths of Dathomir.

