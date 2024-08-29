5 best Legends to duo with Bloodhound in Apex Legends Season 22

Bloodhound in Apex Legends has been a newbie-friendly character for a long time. The unit helps players learn the game's basic mechanics and improve drastically in a short amount of time. Generally, newbies tend to team up with another player who usually shows them around and helps them out in understanding the game.

Here are five characters who pair well with Bloodhound in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Characters you should consider pairing with Bloodhound in Apex Legends

1) Horizon

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Right now, Horizon is the best character you can pair with Bloodhound in the game. Her versatile kit allows her to be impactful in most situations, especially when she has her ultimate.

In a battle, she can easily gain an angle advantage over the enemies by utilizing her Tactical ability. When in a high position, she is safe from any enemies below her and can deal a stupendous amount of damage while taking little to none in return.

Also, Horizon’s Ultimate shouldn't be ignored as it can create distractions. Hence you can use her and Bloodhound to catch enemies off guard.

2) Bangalore

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Another character worth pairing with Bloodhound in Apex Legends is Bangalore. After the introduction of Season 22, Shockwave, her pick rate dropped quite a bit due to the recent meta shift. However, she still boasts a good pick rate in the pro league games.

Bangalore can easily block enemy vision with her Tactical ability. When their vision is blocked, Bloodhound can scan adversaries to reveal their positions. This allows both Legends to attack enemies and potentially secure a full squad wipe.

3) Loba

Loba in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of the Support units you can consider pairing with Bloodhound in Apex Legends is Loba. She allows her team to craft their respawn banners from any Replicators. This is an excellent feature if you play Ranked since you gain more RP the longer you survive.

Loba’s Ultimate allows her to loot all nearby items. However, when it comes to looting everything besides ammo, there's a restriction of two items per person. This means you shouldn’t pick the items from the Black Market on a whim. Her Tactical helps her relocate from one to another easily and quickly. When fighting, Loba can utilize this ability to change spots to escape a threatening scenario.

4) Caustic

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Caustic is a great Controller to pair with Bloodhound in Apex Legends. His Tactical is extremely powerful in most scenarios since it deals over-time flesh damage. Moreover, Nox Gas hinders enemy vision, making it harder for them to locate units.

While the gas covers a whole building floor, Bloodhound’s scan is extremely useful as he and Caustic will be able to know their adversaries’ locations. Moreover, enemies can’t push inside as the floor is covered with toxic Nox Gas.

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Valkyrie is another Skirmisher you should use with Bloodhound in Apex Legends. Regardless of the map these two units are deployed in, both show their immense impact on the battlefield.

Since Bloodhound cannot reach certain spots that Valkyrie can access using her Jetpacks, she can easily cover him. Moreover, Valkyrie’s stun can help Bloodhound when he's engaged in a fight and needs assistance. Her Ultimate also helps the team quite a lot when it comes to rotating around the map to get to a safe spot.

