All Crypto skins in Apex Legends

Equipping the best Crypto skins in Apex Legends will help players dominate the game's vast landscape with the surveillance expert. Best known for his usage of aerial drones to locate enemies within a certain vicinity, Crypto is one of the best Recon Legends to pick in Apex Legends Season 21. Additionally, his ultimate ability helps to disable enemy traps while slowing them down.
Hence, whether you’re a beginner or a veteran Recon main, mastering Crypto could win you important games. Choosing the right skin for the 24-year-old Gaea resident is important, as it’ll improve your overall gaming experience in the battle arena landscape.
This article lists all the available Crypto skins in Apex Legends Season 21.
List of Crypto skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a total of 79 Crypto skins in-game for players to equip during their matches. Similar to Legends, the existing skins are divided into four different categories: Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common.
All the available Crypto skins in Apex Legends are listed below.
All Iconic Crypto skins in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment has collaborated with the Final Fantasy franchise and released some skins as a part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event. Among those additions, the Iconic Crypto was one of the fan favorites.
- Hacker: 1st Class
The Iconic Crypto skin was available in the in-game store for 2150 Apex Coins.
All Legendary Crypto skins in Apex Legends
While almost every Legend has mythic skins, in the case of Crypto, such options do not exist. The highest rarity for Crypto skins is Legendary.
Here are all the Legendary skins Crypto has in Apex Legends.
- The Hired Gun
- Devil’s Associate
- The Masked Dancer
- Rising Phoenix
- Hype Beast
- Machine Language
- Deadly Byte
- Totemic Might
- Hack Frost
- Fuzzy Logic
- Whitelisted
- Seeker of Knowledge
- Winters Grasp
- Midnight Cipher
- Hallowed Spirit
- Awoken Fury
- Nomad Overseer
- Inconspicuous
- Maksed Storyteller
- Roaring Guadian
- Elf Made
- Cryptic Cojurer
- Technocrat
- [Classified]
- Darkawtcher
- Serenity
There are a total of 26 Legendary skins for Crypto. Some can be crafted for 1200 Crafting Metals, while others are event-exclusives and likely to return in future in-game shop rotations.
All Epic Crypto skins in Apex Legends
Right after skins of the Legendary rarity come those of the Epic variety. However, unlike Legendary options, Crypto has a very limited catalog of Epic skins. Here are all of them:
- Daemon Hunter
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Fiber Optics
- User Friendly
- Strength and Power
- Neon Winter
- Hardened Circuitry
- Patch Notes
- Kernel Panic
- Cosmic Navigator
Among all the 11 Epic skins offered, some, like Daemon Hunter and Heat Sync, can be purchased by spending only 400 Crafting metals. Meanwhile, other skins are event-exclusive and might make another appearance in the Apex store.
All Rare Crypto skins in Apex Legends
Despite the name, Crypto’s skin catalog for this specific rarity isn’t so rare after all. There are plenty of skins to go through.
Here are all the Rare Crypto skins:
- Bloodline
- Blooms
- Dark Web
- Fishsticks
- Fresh Paint
- High Frequency
- Lucky Charm
- Molten Core
- Mortal Coil
- Scribblers
- Self Organized
- Sizzle Reel
- Throwback
- The Dye
- Woodland Warfare
- Cyber Attack
- Blue Steel
- Azure Gaze
- Arctic Plates
- Cool Operator
- Sweet Synergy
- Broen Syntax
- Dragonskin
- Blue Dragon
- Caution Point
Players worldwide can unlock some of the rare Crypto skins by spending 60 Crafting metals. However, some of them, like Cyber Attack and Blue Dragon, are associated with in-game collection events, Twitch drops, and PlayStation pack drops.
All Common Crypto skins in Apex Legends
Common skins are the easiest to come by as they are very cheap. A little bit of time investment rewards the player with enough Crafting Metals to unlock any of these skins. Add a few more hours, and the player can acquire all of them.
Here are all of the Common Crypto Skins in Apex Legends:
- Default
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
All common Crypto skins can be crafted with only 30 Crafting metals.
That concludes this list of all Crypto skins in Apex Legends for 2024.
