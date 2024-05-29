All Crypto skins in Apex Legends

Equipping the best Crypto skins in Apex Legends will help players dominate the game's vast landscape with the surveillance expert. Best known for his usage of aerial drones to locate enemies within a certain vicinity, Crypto is one of the best Recon Legends to pick in Apex Legends Season 21. Additionally, his ultimate ability helps to disable enemy traps while slowing them down.

Hence, whether you’re a beginner or a veteran Recon main, mastering Crypto could win you important games. Choosing the right skin for the 24-year-old Gaea resident is important, as it’ll improve your overall gaming experience in the battle arena landscape.

This article lists all the available Crypto skins in Apex Legends Season 21.

List of Crypto skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a total of 79 Crypto skins in-game for players to equip during their matches. Similar to Legends, the existing skins are divided into four different categories: Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common.

All the available Crypto skins in Apex Legends are listed below.

All Iconic Crypto skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Crypto skin (Image via Respawn)

Respawn Entertainment has collaborated with the Final Fantasy franchise and released some skins as a part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event. Among those additions, the Iconic Crypto was one of the fan favorites.

Hacker: 1st Class

The Iconic Crypto skin was available in the in-game store for 2150 Apex Coins.

All Legendary Crypto skins in Apex Legends

All legendary Crypto skins (Image via Respawn)

While almost every Legend has mythic skins, in the case of Crypto, such options do not exist. The highest rarity for Crypto skins is Legendary.

Here are all the Legendary skins Crypto has in Apex Legends.

The Hired Gun

Devil’s Associate

The Masked Dancer

Rising Phoenix

Hype Beast

Machine Language

Deadly Byte

Totemic Might

Hack Frost

Fuzzy Logic

Whitelisted

Seeker of Knowledge

Winters Grasp

Midnight Cipher

Hallowed Spirit

Awoken Fury

Nomad Overseer

Inconspicuous

Maksed Storyteller

Roaring Guadian

Elf Made

Cryptic Cojurer

Technocrat

[Classified]

Darkawtcher

Serenity

There are a total of 26 Legendary skins for Crypto. Some can be crafted for 1200 Crafting Metals, while others are event-exclusives and likely to return in future in-game shop rotations.

All Epic Crypto skins in Apex Legends

All epic Crypto skins (Image via Respawn)

Right after skins of the Legendary rarity come those of the Epic variety. However, unlike Legendary options, Crypto has a very limited catalog of Epic skins. Here are all of them:

Daemon Hunter

Hack the System

Heat Sync

Fiber Optics

User Friendly

Strength and Power

Neon Winter

Hardened Circuitry

Patch Notes

Kernel Panic

Cosmic Navigator

Among all the 11 Epic skins offered, some, like Daemon Hunter and Heat Sync, can be purchased by spending only 400 Crafting metals. Meanwhile, other skins are event-exclusive and might make another appearance in the Apex store.

All Rare Crypto skins in Apex Legends

All rare Crypto skins (Image via Respawn)

Despite the name, Crypto’s skin catalog for this specific rarity isn’t so rare after all. There are plenty of skins to go through.

Here are all the Rare Crypto skins:

Bloodline

Blooms

Dark Web

Fishsticks

Fresh Paint

High Frequency

Lucky Charm

Molten Core

Mortal Coil

Scribblers

Self Organized

Sizzle Reel

Throwback

The Dye

Woodland Warfare

Cyber Attack

Blue Steel

Azure Gaze

Arctic Plates

Cool Operator

Sweet Synergy

Broen Syntax

Dragonskin

Blue Dragon

Caution Point

Players worldwide can unlock some of the rare Crypto skins by spending 60 Crafting metals. However, some of them, like Cyber Attack and Blue Dragon, are associated with in-game collection events, Twitch drops, and PlayStation pack drops.

All Common Crypto skins in Apex Legends

All common Crypto skins (Image via Respawn)

Common skins are the easiest to come by as they are very cheap. A little bit of time investment rewards the player with enough Crafting Metals to unlock any of these skins. Add a few more hours, and the player can acquire all of them.

Here are all of the Common Crypto Skins in Apex Legends:

Default

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

All common Crypto skins can be crafted with only 30 Crafting metals.

That concludes this list of all Crypto skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

