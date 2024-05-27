All Loba skins in Apex Legends

All Loba skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Loba skins in Apex Legends are widely popular in the entire Apex community due to their attractiveness. Loba’s backstory is a sad one involving the Revenant murdering both her parents. She grew up with the primary goal of avenging her parents' murder and ending the Revenant. Her kit allows her to teleport with her bracelet and loot items using her ultimate ability, black market.

Loba has 83 skins in the game, out of which 26 are Legendary, 16 are Epic, 22 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Loba skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Loba skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Loba skins in Apex Legends

  • Apex Lycanthrope (Tier 1)
  • Apex Lycanthrope (Tier 2)
  • Apex Lycanthrope (Tier 3)

The Mythic Loba skin has to be unlocked with 150 Heirloom Shards. However, tier 2 and tier 3 can be unlocked only after inflicting a certain amount of damage while having the skin equipped.

  • Apex Lycanthrope Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Loba (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
  • Apex Lycanthrope Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Loba (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Loba Legendary skins in Apex Legends

Loba has 26 Legendary skins currently. Of these, four can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials. The other skins are available from exclusive events or the battle passes of previous seasons.

  1. Gold Standard
  2. Bootlegger
  3. Purple Reign
  4. Off The Record
  5. Crystalline
  6. Self Reflection
  7. Haute Hoplite
  8. Pretty Theft
  9. Rum Runner
  10. Tigress
  11. Arms Dealer
  12. Plumed Explorer
  13. Breaking the Law
  14. Boot Camp
  15. Pastel Pilferer
  16. Supreme Lupine
  17. Elegant Aesthetic
  18. Thrill of the Hunt
  19. Hell Bent
  20. Magenta Militant
  21. Legionnaire
  22. Trouble in Paradise
  23. Sharp Dressed
  24. Lunar Wolf
  25. Hell's Bane
  26. Lycan Hunter

All Epic Loba skins in Apex Legends

There are 16 Epic skins for Loba, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events, which might make a return to the store in the future.

  1. Daemon Hunter
  2. Fiber Optics
  3. Hack the System
  4. Heat Sync
  5. User Friendly
  6. Bioluminescence
  7. Torrent
  8. Banshee Queen
  9. Red Handed
  10. Victorian Vixen
  11. Poison Dart
  12. Rose Gold
  13. Astral Treasure
  14. Haute Disguise
  15. Radiant Raver
  16. Terrifying Gaze

All Rare Loba skins in Apex Legends

There are 22 Rare Loba skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released during exclusive events or battle passes and might re-appear in the in-game store later.

  1. Alpha Royal
  2. Arachnophobia
  3. Bloodline
  4. Dire Wolf
  5. Formal Finery
  6. Labyrinth
  7. Prowess
  8. Racing Stripes
  9. Scribblers
  10. Snakeskin
  11. Super Rad
  12. Unholy Alliance
  13. Volcanic
  14. Wallflower
  15. Wishbone
  16. Huntswoman
  17. Game Master
  18. Pack Hunter
  19. Elegante
  20. Ocean Groove
  21. Boundless Envy
  22. Retro Wave

All Common Loba skins in Apex Legends

There are 16 Common Loba skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

  1. Default
  2. Arctic
  3. Cardinal
  4. Clearwater
  5. Evergreen
  6. Flamingo
  7. Hydro
  8. Limelight
  9. Mandarin
  10. Midnight
  11. Orchid
  12. Rage
  13. Sahara
  14. Skyward
  15. Vino
  16. Yellowjacket

