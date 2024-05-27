All Loba skins in Apex Legends

Loba skins in Apex Legends are widely popular in the entire Apex community due to their attractiveness. Loba’s backstory is a sad one involving the Revenant murdering both her parents. She grew up with the primary goal of avenging her parents' murder and ending the Revenant. Her kit allows her to teleport with her bracelet and loot items using her ultimate ability, black market.

Loba has 83 skins in the game, out of which 26 are Legendary, 16 are Epic, 22 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Loba skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Loba skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Loba skins in Apex Legends

Mythic Loba skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Lycanthrope (Tier 1)

Apex Lycanthrope (Tier 2)

Apex Lycanthrope (Tier 3)

The Mythic Loba skin has to be unlocked with 150 Heirloom Shards. However, tier 2 and tier 3 can be unlocked only after inflicting a certain amount of damage while having the skin equipped.

Apex Lycanthrope Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Loba (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

Apex Lycanthrope Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Loba (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Loba Legendary skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Loba skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Loba has 26 Legendary skins currently. Of these, four can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials. The other skins are available from exclusive events or the battle passes of previous seasons.

Gold Standard Bootlegger Purple Reign Off The Record Crystalline Self Reflection Haute Hoplite Pretty Theft Rum Runner Tigress Arms Dealer Plumed Explorer Breaking the Law Boot Camp Pastel Pilferer Supreme Lupine Elegant Aesthetic Thrill of the Hunt Hell Bent Magenta Militant Legionnaire Trouble in Paradise Sharp Dressed Lunar Wolf Hell's Bane Lycan Hunter

Read more: 5 best Loba skins in Apex Legends for 2024

All Epic Loba skins in Apex Legends

Epic Loba skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Epic skins for Loba, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events, which might make a return to the store in the future.

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync User Friendly Bioluminescence Torrent Banshee Queen Red Handed Victorian Vixen Poison Dart Rose Gold Astral Treasure Haute Disguise Radiant Raver Terrifying Gaze

All Rare Loba skins in Apex Legends

Rare Loba skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 22 Rare Loba skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released during exclusive events or battle passes and might re-appear in the in-game store later.

Alpha Royal Arachnophobia Bloodline Dire Wolf Formal Finery Labyrinth Prowess Racing Stripes Scribblers Snakeskin Super Rad Unholy Alliance Volcanic Wallflower Wishbone Huntswoman Game Master Pack Hunter Elegante Ocean Groove Boundless Envy Retro Wave

Also read: How to play Loba in Apex Legends

All Common Loba skins in ApAll Loba skins in Apex Legendsex Legends

Common Loba skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Loba skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

Default Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Vino Yellowjacket

If you’re interested in checking out all the skins for other legends in Apex Legends, check out the articles below:

Octane || Wraith || Fuse || Newcastle || Bloodhound || Gibraltar || Mad Maggie || Caustic || Mirage || Conduit || Bangalore || Horizon || Vantage

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback