All Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 25, 2024 23:59 GMT
All Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Newcastle skins in Apex Legends are the closest you can get to looking like a superhero in-game. This is an ideal support class legend having an optimistic character. His ability to revive teammates with a knockdown shield while also being able to move is powerful and possibly the primary reason for support class players to main him.

Newcastle has 55 skins in Apex Legends, out of which one is Iconic, 10 are Legendary, 11 are Epic, 17 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Newcastle skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Newcastle Iconic skin (Image via Electronic Arts)
Newcastle Iconic skin (Image via Electronic Arts)
  • Sector 7 Savior

Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or company. Sector 7 Savior skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event which was released in January 2024.

All Legendary Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
All Legendary Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Newcastle has 10 Legendary skins. Of these, four can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or became available in the battle pass of previous seasons.

  1. Complex Rebirth
  2. Green Mosaic
  3. Starbound Savior
  4. Valiant Defender
  5. Heroic Command
  6. Mane Event
  7. Cosmic Protector
  8. Shoreline Savior
  9. Chaperone
  10. Antihero

All Epic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Epic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
All Epic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 11 Epic rarity skins for Newcastle, out of which five items cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events which might come back to the store later.

  1. Daemon Hunter
  2. Fiber Optics
  3. Hack the System
  4. Heat Sync
  5. User Friendly
  6. Firewall
  7. Stone Skies
  8. Jade Fortress
  9. Griffin Guard
  10. Gilded Guardian
  11. Gold Guard

All Rare Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Al Rarel Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
Al Rarel Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 17 Rare Newcastle skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released in exclusive events or battle passes in a previous season.

  1. Alpha Royale
  2. Arachnophobia
  3. Bloodline
  4. Dire Wolf
  5. Disruptor
  6. Formal Finery
  7. Labyrinth
  8. Prowess
  9. Racing Stripes
  10. Snakeskin
  11. Super Rad
  12. Unholy Alliance
  13. Volcanic
  14. Wallflower
  15. Wishbone
  16. Golden Guard
  17. Temple Guard

All Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)
All Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and remain the easiest acquisitions. There are no event-exclusive skins in this section.

  1. Default
  2. Amethyst
  3. Arctic
  4. Cardinal
  5. Clearwater
  6. Evergreen
  7. Flamingo
  8. Hydro
  9. Limelight
  10. Mandarin
  11. Midnight
  12. Orchid
  13. Rage
  14. Sahara
  15. Skyward
  16. Yellowjacket

