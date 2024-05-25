All Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Newcastle skins in Apex Legends are the closest you can get to looking like a superhero in-game. This is an ideal support class legend having an optimistic character. His ability to revive teammates with a knockdown shield while also being able to move is powerful and possibly the primary reason for support class players to main him.

Newcastle has 55 skins in Apex Legends, out of which one is Iconic, 10 are Legendary, 11 are Epic, 17 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Newcastle skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Iconic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Newcastle Iconic skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Sector 7 Savior

Iconic skins are made in collaboration with a third-party organization or company. Sector 7 Savior skin was a result of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event which was released in January 2024.

All Legendary Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Newcastle has 10 Legendary skins. Of these, four can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the others were released during exclusive events or became available in the battle pass of previous seasons.

Complex Rebirth Green Mosaic Starbound Savior Valiant Defender Heroic Command Mane Event Cosmic Protector Shoreline Savior Chaperone Antihero

All Epic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Epic Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 11 Epic rarity skins for Newcastle, out of which five items cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events which might come back to the store later.

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync User Friendly Firewall Stone Skies Jade Fortress Griffin Guard Gilded Guardian Gold Guard

All Rare Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Al Rarel Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 17 Rare Newcastle skins in Apex Legends, 15 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins were released in exclusive events or battle passes in a previous season.

Alpha Royale Arachnophobia Bloodline Dire Wolf Disruptor Formal Finery Labyrinth Prowess Racing Stripes Snakeskin Super Rad Unholy Alliance Volcanic Wallflower Wishbone Golden Guard Temple Guard

All Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

All Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Newcastle skins in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and remain the easiest acquisitions. There are no event-exclusive skins in this section.

Default Amethyst Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Yellowjacket

