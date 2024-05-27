All Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Catalyst skins in Apex Legends are getting popular because she has been meta for the last couple of seasons. Her kit is extremely useful for locking down a building and avoiding any unwanted push from enemies. Her ultimate ability lets you spawn a wall that cuts off the line of sight from the enemy. This makes her extremely powerful in late-game situations, where you have multiple teams occupying a small space.
Catalyst has 48 skins in the game, out of which 9 are Legendary, 8 are Epic, 15 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
This article lists all currently available Catalyst skins in Apex Legends.
List of Catalyst skins in Apex Legends
All Legendary Catalyst skins in Apex Legends
At the time of writing, Catalyst has 9 Legendary skins, of which 4 are craftable with 1200 crafting naturals while the others were available from exclusive events or the battle pass of previous seasons.
- Blood Moon
- Celestial Protector
- Legacy of the Ancients
- Violet Sands
- Suns Up
- Technowitch
- Stellar Swimmer
- Crimson Goddess
- Gorgon’s Glare
All Epic Catalyst skins in Apex Legends
There are 8 Epic skins for Catalyst, out of which five cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events which might make a return to the store in the future.
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Archon
- Natural Essence
- Rune Goddess
All Rare Catalyst skins in Apex Legends
There are 15 Rare Catalyst skins in Apex Legends, which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. None of these skins are from any event or battle passes.
- Alpha Royal
- Arachnophobia
- Bloodline
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Formal Finery
- Labyrinth
- Prowess
- Racing Stripes
- Snakeskin
- Super Rad
- Unholy Alliance
- Volcanic
- Wallflower
- Wishbone
All Common Catalyst skins in Apex Legends
There are 16 Common Catalyst skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.
- Default
- Amethyst
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Yellowjacket
