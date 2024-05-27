All Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Catalyst skins in Apex Legends are getting popular because she has been meta for the last couple of seasons. Her kit is extremely useful for locking down a building and avoiding any unwanted push from enemies. Her ultimate ability lets you spawn a wall that cuts off the line of sight from the enemy. This makes her extremely powerful in late-game situations, where you have multiple teams occupying a small space.

Catalyst has 48 skins in the game, out of which 9 are Legendary, 8 are Epic, 15 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all currently available Catalyst skins in Apex Legends.

List of Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Catalyst skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the time of writing, Catalyst has 9 Legendary skins, of which 4 are craftable with 1200 crafting naturals while the others were available from exclusive events or the battle pass of previous seasons.

Blood Moon Celestial Protector Legacy of the Ancients Violet Sands Suns Up Technowitch Stellar Swimmer Crimson Goddess Gorgon’s Glare

Read more: 5 best Catalyst skins in Apex Legends for 2024

All Epic Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Epic Catalyst skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 8 Epic skins for Catalyst, out of which five cost 400 Crafting Materials. However, the rest were available in exclusive events which might make a return to the store in the future.

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync User Friendly Archon Natural Essence Rune Goddess

All Rare Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Rare Catalyst skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 15 Rare Catalyst skins in Apex Legends, which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. None of these skins are from any event or battle passes.

Alpha Royal Arachnophobia Bloodline Dire Wolf Disruptor Formal Finery Labyrinth Prowess Racing Stripes Snakeskin Super Rad Unholy Alliance Volcanic Wallflower Wishbone

Also read: How to play Catalyst in Apex Legends

All Common Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Common Catalyst skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Catalyst skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on in-game. There are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

Default Amethyst Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Orchid Rage Sahara Skyward Yellowjacket

If you’re interested in seeing the skins for other legends in Apex Legends, check out the articles below:

Octane || Wraith || Fuse || Newcastle || Bloodhound || Gibraltar || Mad Maggie || Caustic || Mirage || Conduit || Bangalore || Horizon || Vantage

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback