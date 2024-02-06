All Suicide Squad kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations are scattered across Metropolis, and it's up to Task Force X to face and complete those challenges. This guide unveils the locations of all the hidden Riddler AR challenge locations throughout the game, offering the key to unlocking exclusive rewards in the game.

These challenges are scattered throughout the map and can be unlocked by completing and progressing through the story mode.

Strap on your gadgets and guns and prepare to outsmart the Riddler, one augmented reality puzzle at a time.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenges explained

AR challenges are missions that require the players to use traversal combat to travel from one checkpoint to another till they reach the final one. These are time-based challenges and may require specific characters from the squad. Upon successful completion, players are rewarded with character customizations, concept arts, codex entries, and trophies as in-game achievements.

How to Solve Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR Challenges

To solve Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenges, you must complete the prologue and reach the open-world Metropolis. The city is divided into several districts, each having a different AR challenge by Riddler.

Once you find a find and start a challenge, a timer will start, and the mission score will be determined by the time you'll take to pass from the first ring to the final one.

While you can compete in some Riddler AR challenges right away, you have to progress in the story mode to access others.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations in Bakerline district

1) Ride the radio waves

Ride the radio waves Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be completed using any character. Codex entry for Amanda Waller and character customization for all playable characters can be obtained as rewards for completing this challenge.

2) Looking to the stars

Looking to the stars Riddler AR challenge in progress (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “This Resonates” mission from chapter three of the story mode.

The recommended character for this challenge is Floyd Lawton aka Deadshot, as his jetpack utility is necessary for the player to traverse huge scrapers in the Bakerline district.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations in the Midtown district

3) Precious cargo

Precious cargo Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “Dockside Rumble” mission from chapter two of the story mode.

The recommended character for this challenge is Captain Boomerang. His speed force gauntlet and Boomerang utility are helpful in fast traversal around the checkpoints in the Midtown district.

4) Use your dome

Use your dome Riddler AR challenge location (Image by Ironsmashweb)

This challenge can be unlocked after the “Ice 2 Meet U” mission from chapter three of the story mode.

The recommended character for this challenge is King Shark. His charged jump ability is useful for the traversal moment required to complete this challenge.

5) What’s in store?

What’s in store? Riddler AR challenge in progress (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after the “Banking on Violence” mission from chapter four of the story mode.

The recommended character for this challenge is Harley Quinn. Her grapple ability enables the player to swing through the ledges of the bridge in Central Park and is useful to reach Midtown quickly.

6) Physical education

Physical education Riddler AR challenge in progress (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “Worst Case Scenario” mission in chapter four of the story mode.

The recommended character for this challenge is Captain Boomerang. Wonder Woman concept art can be obtained by completing this challenge.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations in Racine district

7) Downtown traffic

Downtown traffic Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “Stay Frosty” mission from chapter three of the story mode.

The recommended character for this is Harley Quinn. Codex entry for her can be obtained after completing this challenge in the Racine district.

8) Above your league

Above your league Riddler AR challenge in progress (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “War Games” mission in chapter six of the story mode.

The recommended character for this challenge is King Shark. King Shark customizations and codex entry can be obtained as rewards for completing this challenge.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations in Wonderland district.

9) Beach patrol

Beach patrol Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “This Resonates” mission from chapter three of the story mode. The recommended character for this is King Shark.

Character customizations for King Shark and codex entry for Rick Flag can be obtained after completing this challenge.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations in the Central Business district

10) Nigma’s castle

Nigma’s castle Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “Just a Phase” mission from chapter four of the story mode. The recommended character for this is Deadshot.

Rewards include character customizations for Deadshot and codex entry for Aaron Cash.

11) On many levels

On many levels Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge can be unlocked after completing the “Batman Delivery Service” mission from chapter 5 of the story mode. The recommended character for this is Captain Boomerang.

Character customizations for Captain Boomerang and the concept art of The Flash can be obtained upon the completion of this challenge.

12) Takeoff and landing

Takeoff and landing Riddler AR challenge in progress (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This challenge can be unlocked after completing the “War Games” mission in chapter six of the story mode. The recommended character for this is Deadshot.

Character customizations for Deadshot and concept art of Superman can be obtained upon completing this challenge.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler AR challenge locations in Centennial Park

13) Top of the town

Top of the town Riddler AR challenge location (Image via Ironsmashweb)

This challenge can be unlocked after completing the “War Games” mission in chapter six of the story mode. The recommended character for this is Harley Quinn.

Character customizations for Harley Quinn and concept art of Batman can be obtained upon completing this challenge.

