All valuable items from REPO

There are plenty of valuable items you and your crew should be on the lookout for in REPO. The game's premise revolves around a greedy employer, who dispatches a group of looters into a haunted location to steal whatever they can to reach the established quota. Fail to achieve the set quota, and you will wish the monsters within had devoured you whole.

This article lists every valuable item in REPO and discusses other details about how they are appraised.

All valuable items in REPO

These valuable items can help save lives (Image via semiwork)

REPO has a few locations rich in valuable items, and it is up to you to figure out the best way to transport them to the extraction point.

The game has no shortage of monsters, which can make your life a living hell once your cover is blown. Moreover, valuable items must be transported to the extraction point, but some are very fragile, and you won't get much if damaged.

Items in this title are divided into categories and have specific price brackets. The value will vary depending on the condition of the item you stole.

Listed below are the items in the game and their value.

Cheap items

Items under this category are divided into sub-categories: very cheap, cheap-, cheap, cheap+, and cheap++. Common items fall under very cheap and cheap-, but you can find most of these items elsewhere.

Cheap

Emerald Ring

Ocarina

Goblet

Pocket Watch

Doll

Crown

Money stack

Cheap+

Bonsai Tree

Frog

Toy monkey

Gem box

Cheap++

Small vase

Uranium Mug

Globe

The estimated value of cheap items starts at $300 and $2000. Anything beyond $2000 is on the medium side. You can also use these items as weapons against pursuing monsters.

Medium

Items under this category are slightly more expensive. The starting value is $2000 and ends at $4500. Some have offensive and defensive capabilities to help fend off your enemies.

HDD

Diamond

Chomp book

Love potion

Laptop

Uranium plate

Bottle

Sample

Clown

Computer

Fan

Gramophone

Trophy

Radio

Medium vase

Goblin head

Big sample

Power Crystal

Medium+

Music box

Propane tank

Flamethrower

Ship in a bottle

Sample cooler

Guitar

Ice saw

Diamond display

Master potion

You will have better luck running away with your lives and the valuable items you have collected (Image via semiwork)

You'll find some items that are way too big and heavy to move on your own. Investing in drones to help move them around faster wouldn't be a bad idea.

You can also spend a few bucks at the service station to purchase a CART or at least a Pocket CART to store your stolen items and push them around. These carts have a built-in appraisal meter to determine the combined value of all items in them.

High

3D printer

Barrel

Hourglass

Creature leg

Scream doll

Big vase

Television

High+

Sword

Ice block

Broom

Cube of knowledge

These items can help your crew reach your target quota. However, they are far more scarce. The starting value is $5500 and ends at $12000.

These items can deal a decent amount of damage if you use them on enemies. It would be wise to consider buying an indestructible drone and attaching it to any of these options to keep them in the best shape.

Most items under this category are quite big. However, you shouldn't hesitate to drop lower-value items to make room for high-end stuff.

Expensive

Items under this category can give you life-changing money (Image via semiwork)

Dinosaur fossil

Animal crate

Science station

Painting

Harp

Piano: Expensive+

Server Rack

Grandfather clock

Golden statue

Expensive+

Dumgolf's staff

Piano

Griffin statue

You will want to protect most of these items with everything you have. If you have enough money to spare from your previous runs, purchase drones and carts to ensure these things do not sustain any damage on your way out.

The starting value for expensive items is $18000, and the highest is $45000. Once you have earned enough money for the items listed under this category, a decent payday is almost guaranteed.

Tips for a decent haul

Some expensive items are naturally hidden in areas that may be difficult to get to. To obtain them, you can use player upgrades to extend your reach (range upgrade) or increase your jump range (extra jump upgrade).

If you are deep in uncharted territory, pull out your valuable tracker to point you in the right direction. This tool can help you find expensive items and stop you from running around aimlessly looking for stuff to steal.

Only carry what you can, and don't let greed get the best of you because you will lose everything if you die in the field.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

