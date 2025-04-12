All valuable items from REPO

There are plenty of valuable items you and your crew should be on the lookout for in REPO. The game's premise revolves around a greedy employer, who dispatches a group of looters into a haunted location to steal whatever they can to reach the established quota. Fail to achieve the set quota, and you will wish the monsters within had devoured you whole.
This article lists every valuable item in REPO and discusses other details about how they are appraised.
All valuable items in REPO
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
REPO has a few locations rich in valuable items, and it is up to you to figure out the best way to transport them to the extraction point.
The game has no shortage of monsters, which can make your life a living hell once your cover is blown. Moreover, valuable items must be transported to the extraction point, but some are very fragile, and you won't get much if damaged.
Items in this title are divided into categories and have specific price brackets. The value will vary depending on the condition of the item you stole.
Listed below are the items in the game and their value.
Also read: How to use the extraction tracker in REPO
Cheap items
Items under this category are divided into sub-categories: very cheap, cheap-, cheap, cheap+, and cheap++. Common items fall under very cheap and cheap-, but you can find most of these items elsewhere.
Cheap
- Emerald Ring
- Ocarina
- Goblet
- Pocket Watch
- Doll
- Crown
- Money stack
Cheap+
- Bonsai Tree
- Frog
- Toy monkey
- Gem box
Cheap++
- Small vase
- Uranium Mug
- Globe
The estimated value of cheap items starts at $300 and $2000. Anything beyond $2000 is on the medium side. You can also use these items as weapons against pursuing monsters.
Medium
Items under this category are slightly more expensive. The starting value is $2000 and ends at $4500. Some have offensive and defensive capabilities to help fend off your enemies.
- HDD
- Diamond
- Chomp book
- Love potion
- Laptop
- Uranium plate
- Bottle
- Sample
- Clown
- Computer
- Fan
- Gramophone
- Trophy
- Radio
- Medium vase
- Goblin head
- Big sample
- Power Crystal
Medium+
- Music box
- Propane tank
- Flamethrower
- Ship in a bottle
- Sample cooler
- Guitar
- Ice saw
- Diamond display
- Master potion
You'll find some items that are way too big and heavy to move on your own. Investing in drones to help move them around faster wouldn't be a bad idea.
You can also spend a few bucks at the service station to purchase a CART or at least a Pocket CART to store your stolen items and push them around. These carts have a built-in appraisal meter to determine the combined value of all items in them.
High
- 3D printer
- Barrel
- Hourglass
- Creature leg
- Scream doll
- Big vase
- Television
High+
- Sword
- Ice block
- Broom
- Cube of knowledge
These items can help your crew reach your target quota. However, they are far more scarce. The starting value is $5500 and ends at $12000.
These items can deal a decent amount of damage if you use them on enemies. It would be wise to consider buying an indestructible drone and attaching it to any of these options to keep them in the best shape.
Also read: How to use an indestructible drone in REPO
Most items under this category are quite big. However, you shouldn't hesitate to drop lower-value items to make room for high-end stuff.
Expensive
- Dinosaur fossil
- Animal crate
- Science station
- Painting
- Harp
- Piano: Expensive+
- Server Rack
- Grandfather clock
- Golden statue
Expensive+
- Dumgolf's staff
- Piano
- Griffin statue
You will want to protect most of these items with everything you have. If you have enough money to spare from your previous runs, purchase drones and carts to ensure these things do not sustain any damage on your way out.
Also read: Is REPO on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S?
The starting value for expensive items is $18000, and the highest is $45000. Once you have earned enough money for the items listed under this category, a decent payday is almost guaranteed.
Tips for a decent haul
Some expensive items are naturally hidden in areas that may be difficult to get to. To obtain them, you can use player upgrades to extend your reach (range upgrade) or increase your jump range (extra jump upgrade).
If you are deep in uncharted territory, pull out your valuable tracker to point you in the right direction. This tool can help you find expensive items and stop you from running around aimlessly looking for stuff to steal.
Only carry what you can, and don't let greed get the best of you because you will lose everything if you die in the field.
REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:
- How to use the baseball bat in REPO
- How to use a shockwave grenade in REPO
- How to use the frying pan in REPO
- How to use the sledgehammer in REPO
- How to use the tranq gun in REPO
- How to use the Feather drone in REPO
- How to use a roll drone in REPO
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.