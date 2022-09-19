Battlefield 2042 vs Battlefield V debate: which is the better game?

The world of first-person shooter video games is filled with war games. Most of these are set in the distant future or in an alternate reality, but many are based on actual wars from the past. The current war rage between Battlefield 2042 vs Battlefield V is a perfect example of this.

With one title set in the future and the other in World War II, which is better? Let’s take a deeper look at both titles to find out whether Battlefield V or Battlefield 2042 is the superior one. Before we get into the direct comparison of which title is superior, let's take a quick look at both video titles.

What is Battlefield 2042 all about?

Battlefield 2042 is a futuristic first-person shooter game released in 2003. It follows a group of soldiers in a future war against the Red Chinese, a group of Asian soldiers.

It was released before there were any actual plans for a war between the United States and China. Its timeline, set in 2042, saw the US fighting a war against the Chinese and North Koreans.

What is Battlefield V about?

Battlefield V is a first-person shooter game released in 2018, following a group of soldiers fighting in a fictional war against the Germans. It was created by DICE, a Swedish company known for titles such as the Battlefield series, Star Wars Battlefront, and Overwatch.

The game, set during WWII, includes a variety of real-world weapons from the time as well as a few futuristic weapons. It takes place in Northern France, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea.

Most superior FPS game : Battlefield 2042 or V?

1) Timeline

Players get to relieve the moments set in World War II (Image via DICE)

Battlefield 2042 is set to take place in the future and Battlefield V is set to take place during World War II. There are some similarities between the two games, but they are few, with the timeline being the most significant difference.

While both games are entertaining, there are no giant robots in Battlefield V. The latter is set during WWII and features iconic weapons and vehicles from that era.

Set in the distant future with killer robots. (Image via DICE)

Battlefield 2042, on the other hand, is set for the year 2042. This is supposed to be right around the time when the United States and China are fighting for world domination.

For this, Battlefield V wins the round as there is a proper timeline set.

2) Gameplay

Latest iteration to the BF saga with better gameplay experience (Image via DICE)

The video game's mechanics are also quite different, but they are both excellent in their own right. The gameplay in both games is quite different. While you might see similarities between the two games, they are still very different. Players in Battlefield 2042 control massive robots and use futuristic weapons to fight the good fight.

The original story mode gameplay immersing players from across the world. (Image via DICE)

Gameplay in Battlefield V sees players using real-world weapons from the Second World War. Both titles provide an unique and satisfying experience.

While Battlefield 2042 only has multiplayer experience with loads of enhanced gun and character models from its previous iteration, it is Battlefield V that makes way for the best title on this list.

3) Graphics

Crisper and better shaded , character and gun models. (Image via DICE)

Graphically, both titles are very different. While the graphics in Battlefield 2042 are somewhat dated, they were great for the time.

Dated graphics, character models, and gun models. (Image via DICE)

Battlefield V, on the other hand, has some of the best graphics in the business. Both of these titles have been praised for their looks and look absolutely stunning.

Battlefield 2042 takes first place for better graphics as it's the latest edition to the battlefield series.

4) Multiplayer

Players can go all out in Multiplayer mode consisting of several other game modes. (Image via DICE)

Battlefield 2042, which is only available in multiplayer mode, promises to be the best gaming experience yet. Unfortunately, BF 2042 had a number of issues when it was released, making it a less-than-perfect release. It ultimately resulted in the cancellation of some modes, including the 128-player Conquest. Two seasons have been devoted to saving it from various elements.

Massive multiplayer fan base in the whole Battlefield Franchise. (Image via DICE)

Battlefield V outperforms its more recent competitor despite being four years old. This videogame is still being played by a large number of people, and the results are undeniably improving.

If there aren't enough players to make the title useful, adding more modes is pointless. Since its initial release, 2042 has improved, and the improvements are permanent. So, Battlefield 2042 wins the award for the most epic multiplayer experience in the Battlefield franchise.

5) Story

Take on the role of the untold story of the soldiers who gave their lives during World War II. (Image via DICE)

In this area, there could only be one victor because Battlefield 2042 does not even possess a campaign. Nobody knows why DICE decided to make a multiplayer-only gaming title.

Many people believe that a campaign similar to the one that preceded it, which may or may not have achieved much, should have begun ten months later.

Experience the life of multiplayer and take on other skilled players from around the world. (Image via DICE)

On paper, the theme of Battlefield V appeared to be telling the indescribable stories of those who were left out of the war. Despite its brief length, the title was energizing when it first appeared.

This was a forewarning that a campaign would not be included in a later BF gaming genre, and it proved to be correct. There is only one possibility if someone requests a narrative. Battlefield V, without a doubt wins this entry.

Which gaming title is a bang for your buck?

This is a difficult decision because both titles are entertaining and have merit. Both have incredible graphics and enjoyable gameplay. The biggest difference between the two being the setting.

The ultimate superior video gaming title. (Image via DICE)

If you are a history buff, then you will love the fact that Battlefield V is set in the World War II. If you want a futuristic shoot-em-up genre, then you can enjoy Battlefield 2042 more. Both are fantastic and deserve to be played by as many people as possible. But for the sake of it, Battlefield V wins the round hands down.

Final Words

Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield V have both been praised for their mechanics and excellent graphics. Which title is better will depend on what you are looking for. If you are a history buff, then you will love Battlefield V.

If you are looking for a futuristic style of quest, then you will enjoy Battlefield 2042 more. It's possible that comparing the games' post-launch states would have been more accurate. The 2018 release wasn't in great shape, and it appears that DICE hasn't learned anything.

But since there can only be one winner, Battlefield V takes the round by a margin, as it has better graphics, storylines, and mechanics. It is far superior to Battlefield 2042 because there are no large robots and a massive multiplayer mode with no place to hide.

Although it is unknown how much work is still being done on Battlefield 2042, it is being done. There is no guarantee that it will improve or that some of the problems that have arisen since its inception will be resolved.

Amidst existing four years into its existence, Battlefield V still seems like the safer choice. Regardless of whether you fight for freedom or survival, Battlefield V swooped in and took first place on this list.

