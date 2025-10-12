Battlefield 6 Purchase to Play error: Possible reasons and fixes

There have been numerous reports of a Battlefield 6 Purchase to Play error in-game. As per reports, players are prevented from accessing the main game, prompting them to purchase a DLC for the title. Naturally, the community is quite frustrated.In this article, we will explore the possible reasons for the Battlefield 6 Purchase to Play error and how you can potentially fix it. Possible reasons for the Battlefield 6 Purchase to Play errorThe Battlefield 6 Purchase to Play error seems to be a server-side issue that has popped up right after the game launched worldwide. This problem has been addressed by the developers as an issue that is currently undergoing investigation. The developers have profusely apologized for the host of bugs and errors that have seemingly popped up right after the game's launch. To compensate, they have agreed to provide the community with a range of cosmetics and other goodies with the Battle Pass.Read more: EA apologizes for Battlefield 6 launch errors, promises free rewards, including Battle PassPotential fixes for the Battlefield 6 Purchase to Play errorWhile we do not have an official fix to bypass this issue, a Reddit user, u/StuckInPA90, has provided a temporary workaround for the problem. It is relatively simple to implement. Follow these steps to potentially fix the Purchase to Play error:Launch Battlefield 6, and proceed to the Community section in the main menu.From here, find a server that is fitting for you to join.Confirm your join request by pressing 'X'. This should help you temporarily get rid of the ongoing problem. Temporary FIX for “Not purchased” byu/StuckInPA90 inBattlefieldThis fix is not guaranteed to work; however, numerous players have reported successfully bypassing the problem using this fix.That said, considering the fact that this is a server-side issue, if this temporary workaround does not work, you have to patiently wait for the developers to release a hotfix to patch the problem or provide an official solution to help you bypass the problem. Also read: Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes, reasonsThat's everything that you need to know about the Purchase to Play error in Battlefield 6.For more related guides, check out:Always Faithful mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 1)The Rock mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 2)Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6's Campaign (Mission 3)No Sleep mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6's Campaign (Mission 5)Moving Mountains mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6's Campaign (Mission 6)Nile Guard mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6's Campaign (Mission 7)Operation Ember Strike mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6's Campaign (Mission 8)Always Forward mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 9)