Best Genshin Impact Sethos build: Artifacts, weapons, teams, talent priority, and more

Sethos is a 4-star Electro character in Genshin Impact who will be released in Version 4.7. He was first introduced in the game in Version 4.6 during Cyno's second story quest. Sethos is part of the Temple of Silence, an ancient order in Sumeru that preserves the legacy and knowledge of Hermanubis. He will wield a Bow and is set to be a main DPS character.

Since Sethos will be a 4-star character, there's a good chance many players will get him while pulling for Clorinde or Alhaitham. This unit will be a solid choice for a main DPS with the right build and team compositions. This article will provide the best build for Sethos in Genshin Impact.

Artifacts for best Sethos build in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

The best artifacts Sethos can use in Genshin Impact are listed below:

4-pc Wanderer's Troupe

4-pc Gilded Dreams

4-pc Thundering Fury

2-pc Wanderer's Troupe + 2-pc Thundering Fury

2-pc Thundering Fury + 2-pc Gilded Dreams

Wanderer's Troupe, Thundering Fury, and Gilded Dreams are the three best artifact sets Sethos can utilize. They provide Elemental Mastery, an increase to Electro Damage, and buffs to reaction damage. These greatly benefit Sethos' damage output.

The 4-pc Wanderer's Troupe artifact will be good for this unit, regardless of the team composition. You can get more value from a 4-pc Gilded Dreams if you have the perfect team composition that can boost Aggravate damage.

A 4-pc Thundering Fury is only a good option for team compositions focused on Hyperbloom.

A 2-pc Thundering Fury with a 2-pc Gilded Dreams, or Wanderer's Troupe, is a much better way of utilizing the Thundering Fury artifact set. For the artifact stats, you can focus on getting the following for each one:

Sands: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit Damage

Crit Rate or Crit Damage Goblet: Electro Damage bonus

Weapons for best Sethos build in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the best bow options for Sethos:

Slingshot - BiS + Best F2P option

BiS + Best F2P option Hunter's Path

Cloudforged - Best for Hyperbloom team comps

Best for Hyperbloom team comps Aqua Simulacra

Slingshot is, surprisingly, Sethos' best weapon. This should be good news for free-to-play players. The stats it provides, combined with its bonus effect, synergize exceptionally well with Sethos. Hunter's Path is the closest competitor to Slingshot and is a great option if you want a 5-star weapon.

The upcoming event weapon, Cloudforged, has stats tailor-made for Sethos. However, its viability is limited to Hyperbloom team comps, which would mean sacrificing Fischl, his best support in almost every team comp. Aqua Simulacra is another decent choice for Sethos, as it provides good damage bonuses and a sizeable increase to his health.

Talents priority for best Sethos build in Genshin Impact

Listed below is the talent priority for Sethos:

Normal Attack Elemental Burst Elemental Skill

Most of Sethos' damage comes from his basic attacks, making it a no-brainer to level it up quickly. His Elemental Burst also helps him dish out a large amount of damage, which makes it the second priority. Finally, his Elemental Skill isn't as important as his Normal Attack or Elemental Burst. This is why it's the final talent you should level up.

Best Sethos team comps in Genshin Impact

An excellent team comp for Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

Sethos fits best in Aggravate team comps. You can try experimenting with Hyperbloom or Quickbloom team comps as an alternative, but they do not stack up well compared to Aggravate teams. Here are the best team comps for Sethos:

Sethos + Fischl + Kazuha + Nahida

Sethos + Fischl + Kazuha + Kirara

Sethos + Fischl + Zhongli + Nahida

Sethos + Fischl + Sucrose + Kirara

Sethos + Nahida + Dendro Traveller + Yelan (Hyperbloom)

Sethos + Fischl + Xingqiu + Nahida (Quickbloom)

Fischl is a must in any team comp except Hyperbloom. She provides great damage and is an excellent battery for Sethos to recharge energy even quicker. Zhongli is a great option for any bow character due to his shielding. Nahida and Kirara are the best Dendro characters to use with the latter being a good alternative to Zhongli. Kazuha or Sucrose are good options for Anemo characters.

Materials required for Sethos ascension and talents in Genshin Impact

Trishiraite will be used for a character's ascension after more than a year (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a quick rundown of Sethos' ascension and talent level-up materials listed below based on credible leaks:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Faded Red Satin x36

Trimmed Red Satin x96

Rich Red Brocade x129

Trishiraite x168

Cloudseam Scale x46

Daka's Bell x18 (weekly boss)

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guide to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

Crown of Insight x3

Sethos will be a part of the Clorinde and Alhaitham banners in the first half of the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. He will be the first character to use the Trishiraite material found abundantly in the Girdle of Sands.

