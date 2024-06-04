Best Genshin Impact Sethos build: Artifacts, weapons, teams, talent priority, and more

Sethos is a 4-star Electro character in Genshin Impact who will be released in Version 4.7. He was first introduced in the game in Version 4.6 during Cyno's second story quest. Sethos is part of the Temple of Silence, an ancient order in Sumeru that preserves the legacy and knowledge of Hermanubis. He will wield a Bow and is set to be a main DPS character.
Since Sethos will be a 4-star character, there's a good chance many players will get him while pulling for Clorinde or Alhaitham. This unit will be a solid choice for a main DPS with the right build and team compositions. This article will provide the best build for Sethos in Genshin Impact.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
Artifacts for best Sethos build in Genshin Impact
The best artifacts Sethos can use in Genshin Impact are listed below:
- 4-pc Wanderer's Troupe
- 4-pc Gilded Dreams
- 4-pc Thundering Fury
- 2-pc Wanderer's Troupe + 2-pc Thundering Fury
- 2-pc Thundering Fury + 2-pc Gilded Dreams
Wanderer's Troupe, Thundering Fury, and Gilded Dreams are the three best artifact sets Sethos can utilize. They provide Elemental Mastery, an increase to Electro Damage, and buffs to reaction damage. These greatly benefit Sethos' damage output.
The 4-pc Wanderer's Troupe artifact will be good for this unit, regardless of the team composition. You can get more value from a 4-pc Gilded Dreams if you have the perfect team composition that can boost Aggravate damage.
A 4-pc Thundering Fury is only a good option for team compositions focused on Hyperbloom.
A 2-pc Thundering Fury with a 2-pc Gilded Dreams, or Wanderer's Troupe, is a much better way of utilizing the Thundering Fury artifact set. For the artifact stats, you can focus on getting the following for each one:
- Sands: Elemental Mastery
- Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit Damage
- Goblet: Electro Damage bonus
Weapons for best Sethos build in Genshin Impact
Listed below are the best bow options for Sethos:
- Slingshot - BiS + Best F2P option
- Hunter's Path
- Cloudforged - Best for Hyperbloom team comps
- Aqua Simulacra
Slingshot is, surprisingly, Sethos' best weapon. This should be good news for free-to-play players. The stats it provides, combined with its bonus effect, synergize exceptionally well with Sethos. Hunter's Path is the closest competitor to Slingshot and is a great option if you want a 5-star weapon.
The upcoming event weapon, Cloudforged, has stats tailor-made for Sethos. However, its viability is limited to Hyperbloom team comps, which would mean sacrificing Fischl, his best support in almost every team comp. Aqua Simulacra is another decent choice for Sethos, as it provides good damage bonuses and a sizeable increase to his health.
Talents priority for best Sethos build in Genshin Impact
Listed below is the talent priority for Sethos:
- Normal Attack
- Elemental Burst
- Elemental Skill
Most of Sethos' damage comes from his basic attacks, making it a no-brainer to level it up quickly. His Elemental Burst also helps him dish out a large amount of damage, which makes it the second priority. Finally, his Elemental Skill isn't as important as his Normal Attack or Elemental Burst. This is why it's the final talent you should level up.
Best Sethos team comps in Genshin Impact
Sethos fits best in Aggravate team comps. You can try experimenting with Hyperbloom or Quickbloom team comps as an alternative, but they do not stack up well compared to Aggravate teams. Here are the best team comps for Sethos:
- Sethos + Fischl + Kazuha + Nahida
- Sethos + Fischl + Kazuha + Kirara
- Sethos + Fischl + Zhongli + Nahida
- Sethos + Fischl + Sucrose + Kirara
- Sethos + Nahida + Dendro Traveller + Yelan (Hyperbloom)
- Sethos + Fischl + Xingqiu + Nahida (Quickbloom)
Fischl is a must in any team comp except Hyperbloom. She provides great damage and is an excellent battery for Sethos to recharge energy even quicker. Zhongli is a great option for any bow character due to his shielding. Nahida and Kirara are the best Dendro characters to use with the latter being a good alternative to Zhongli. Kazuha or Sucrose are good options for Anemo characters.
Materials required for Sethos ascension and talents in Genshin Impact
You can find a quick rundown of Sethos' ascension and talent level-up materials listed below based on credible leaks:
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
- Faded Red Satin x36
- Trimmed Red Satin x96
- Rich Red Brocade x129
- Trishiraite x168
- Cloudseam Scale x46
- Daka's Bell x18 (weekly boss)
- Teachings of Praxis x9
- Guide to Praxis x63
- Philosophies of Praxis x114
- Crown of Insight x3
Sethos will be a part of the Clorinde and Alhaitham banners in the first half of the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. He will be the first character to use the Trishiraite material found abundantly in the Girdle of Sands.
