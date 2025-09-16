7 best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong

When it comes to the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong, the list can be quite long. Every tool has a unique feature that gives the protagonist Hornet an edge during her journey in Pharloom. From the Plasmium Phial to the Compass, we've picked a few of the strongest tools from each category, like Red, Blue, and Yellow in the game.

Here is a closer look at the seven best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and their locations.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's views. The list is not ranked or in any particular order.

Plasmium Phial, Injector Band and five best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong

1) Plasmium Phial

Plasmium Phial is among the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The Plasmium Phial is a lifesaver for anyone who struggles to stay topped up on Masks. Not only does it give regenerating health, but it also has a hidden quirk: using it too often in a short span can cause an overdose effect. Still, the trade-off is worth it since the Phial can keep stacking temporary blue Masks that work as shields before your regular health gets touched.

The only catch is that you can’t refill it with Shell Shards, as it needs to be replenished by returning to the Alchemist in the Wormways. You get it by completing the Alchemist’s Assistant Wish, which requires collecting three Plasmium Plants in that same area.

2) Injector Band

Injector Band is a blue tool in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

Healing in Silksong is far riskier than in Hollow Knight. A failed heal means all your silk is wasted. The Injector Band helps tilt the odds back in your favor by cutting down Hornet’s heal time. With it, a normal heal drops from 0.92 seconds to 0.73 seconds, making the process noticeably faster.

The synergy with the Multi-Binder is even better as double heals drop from 1.8 seconds to 1.17 seconds, which is nearly 50% faster than the baseline. That kind of speed can be the difference between surviving a boss combo and losing everything, which makes it one of the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong.

You can find the Injector Band in the depths of Whiteward, after taking the elevator from the Choral Chamber and heading right into a long hallway.

3) Cogfly

Cogfly's slot is red, and it is one of the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Few tools feel as broken as the Cogfly companions. You can summon up to four at once, and they’ll automatically attack anything in range. When combined with the Pallet Pouch, they constantly reapply poison, transforming them into destructive swarm machines.

Against weak enemies, they can wipe out entire rooms with almost no effort. In boss fights, their consistent damage often outpaces other tools, unless the boss uses a wide AoE that takes them down quickly. So we recommend bringing them out during the closing phases, where they’re less likely to be destroyed before doing their work.

To unlock them, you’ll need the Clawline skill and a piece of craft metal, as they’re found in the High Halls.

4) Tacks

Tacks are a red tool in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry ||Youtube@/Elbethium)

Tacks is among the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and can be obtained from the “Roach Guts” quest in Sinners Road. They scatter sharp pins across the ground, damaging any enemy that steps on them. What makes them so powerful is how they punish stationary bosses.

Drop them where you know a boss will spawn or pause, and you can skip entire phases before the fight even gets going. For example, using Tacks on the Unravelled as it enters can shred through the opening phase almost instantly. It’s one of those items that feels overpowered but in a manner.

5) Fractured Mask

Once Act 2 starts, Mottled Skarr is found dead at his spot, leaving behind only a Curveclaw, while the Fractured Mask is absent and its future availability remains unknown (Image via Team Cherry ||Youtube@/Sofa Supastar Gaming)

The Fractured Mask is the ultimate safety net and can be bought for 260 Rosaries from Mottled Skarr in Hunter’s March. This blue tool gives Hornet one free pass against a fatal hit. Whether it’s a massive two-Mask attack or the last blow before death, the tool nullifies the damage once, then shatters.

It can only be restored by resting at a bench, but that one moment of protection often saves you from losing hours of progress. For tougher encounters, this shield often makes the difference between victory and a restart, making it one of the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong.

6) Magnetic Dice

Magnetic Dice is a yellow tool in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry ||Youtube@/Sofa Supastar Gaming)

The Magnetite Dice is all about luck in Silksong. Its effect gives Hornet a slim possibility of negating incoming damage entirely. The trigger rate is low, but in clutch moments, it can mean surviving what should’ve been a game-ending hit. As yellow tools are limited in the game, this one has extra value during boss fights.

It’s not reliable enough to build around, but it’s good insurance in high-risk encounters, which makes it one of the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong. To get it, meet Lumble in the Blasted Steps, near the top left of the vertical section.

7) Compass

Compass is a yellow tool in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Some tools boost combat, but the Compass enhances exploration. It can be bought for 70 Rosaries from Shakra, and it keeps Hornet’s position marked on the map at all times. For first-time players wandering through Pharloom’s winding areas, it’s invaluable.

Without the Compass, you will be overwhelmed while trying to navigate Pharloom. It makes it much easier to explore new areas, which is why it is on the list of the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong.

That concludes our list of the seven best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

