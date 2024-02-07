CS2 community exploits new sticker changes to create racial and gender slurs on weapons

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) recently deployed a new patch that modified how stickers work on the weapon, and a percentage of players have taken this opportunity to craft some distasteful combinations of stickers. These events quickly caught the attention of fans and caused various posts to surface on X. Due to these emerging problems, some players have raised concerns about the game's current state.

The presence of miscreants and toxic players is quite common for almost every online multiplayer title. CS2 has one of the oldest and largest communities thanks to the incomparable popularity and esports domination of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). However, promoting unethical slurs through a new game mechanic crosses boundaries.

Here's a closer look at how the community is reacting to CS2’s latest sticker mechanism changes.

CS2 community’s destructive creativity with new sticker update takes community by surprise

Sticker combination mechanic in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via X/@esparttt)

@esparttt uploaded a post on X showcasing two images of CS2 weapons with five stickers or less that spelled out racial and gender slurs. The stickers were placed such that some parts remained hidden, and the section that did not overlap with others could be used to spell out unpleasant terms.

The community reacted with disagreement and was taken aback by how some users could take such an update and turn it into a negative thing. This is a problematic scenario that Valve did not account for and could instruct the developers to create a permanent fix for it.

Most fans stated that the entire player base must be childish since many of them are participating in such unsavory activities and expecting to get out of it by calling them jokes. Unfortunately, the train did not stop there, and even more offensive sticker combination images surfaced online.

Counter-Strike 2 stickers on weapon (Image via X/@cs_loops)

Sticker combinations (Image via X/@DUEL_x_TOXIC)

Objectionable insignias were being insinuated with the help of the new mechanics by placing Katowice 2014 stickers over each other. Some other stickers that contained words were also used to make up obnoxious sentences.

Counter-Strike 2 sticker combination (Image via X/@PioterSus)

Participating in such acts can potentially result in getting banned from the game. Since Valve holds the power to lock someone out of the title permanently, they could easily use this reason to take down all players who willingly misuse one of the most creative updates in CS2.

Fans and enthusiasts should also refrain from trying out these things simply because it was posted on the internet. The use of derogatory terms and offensive slurs are punishable acts and can have a negative impact. In case you encounter any such events in-game, consider informing the official support team.

