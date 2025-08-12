Does Farlight 84 have controller support?

Yes, Farlight 84 does have controller support. It was first added to the mobile version and later to PC. The title has gone through quite a few alterations in the recent past, making it compatible with PC. This includes the addition of a controller overlay for better alignment with the PC version.
That said, here is a brief overview of the title and its controller compatibility.
Details about Farlight 84 and its controller compatibility
Farlight 84 is a hero-based battle royale developed and published by Farlight Games. It was officially released on September 21, 2023, and has since received “Mostly Positive” reviews on Steam.
On PC, you can play the game with either a controller or a mouse and keyboard. While players have reported issues with controller connectivity in the past, the developers have done a good job of solving issues for a better gameplay experience.
The game itself is pretty straightforward. It is a fast-paced shooter, which you can play with a wide selection of heroes. Abilities and gunplay go side by side in this online PvP title, which has both third-person and first-person modes. On top of this, the most recent update has launched a massive 60-player shootout game mode.
The game also supports crossplay between mobile and PC gamers. However, to make matchmaking fair for everyone, PC players are more likely to face off against others playing on PC, while the mobile players are matched against other mobile users.
This covers everything you need to know about Farlight 84. You can enjoy this thrilling game anytime using your controller on mobile or PC alike.
