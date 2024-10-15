FragPunk Axon guide: All abilities and how to play

With the right FragPunk Axon guide, players should be able to master this high DPS Lancer and make the most out of his kit. Axon is a demolition expert with high damage-dealing capability and a fairly intuitive kit suitable for intermediate to advanced players. His abilities are extremely powerful in the right circumstances and can potentially put your team in advantageous positions.

This article serves as a detailed FragPunk Axon guide, listing all his abilities and how to play him.

FragPunk Axon guide: All abilities explained

Axon has three abilities and one passive: Electric Guitar, Sticky Fingers, Super Freak, and Darkslide (Passive). Before diving into further details of this FragPunk Axon guide, let's look at his abilities.

Electric Guitar

Axon's Electric Guitar ability (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Axon equips an electric guitar that is specially designed to inflict high damage at close range. Additionally, you can use your aim key to quickly throw two Sticky Fingers’ bombs. Every kill with the guitar replenishes two uses.

Sticky Fingers

Axon's Sticky Fingers ability (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Axon throws a bouncy sticky grenade that can stick to enemies or detonate when the timer is up. You can hold down the ability key to keep throwing grenades.

Super Freak

Axon's Super Freak ability (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Upon activation, Axon cannot be blinded until the timer runs out.

Darkslide (Passive)

For Darkslide, you can press your crouch button to slide while sprinting.

That covers all of Axon’s abilities. For those uncertain about how to use him, the rest of this FragPunk Axon guide will provide an in-depth review of his playstyle.

How to play Axon in FragPunk

Axon is a damage dealer in FragPunk. He has an extremely aggressive playstyle owing to his kit's explosive nature.

His Electric Guitar is a very powerful ability and can be compared to a shotgun, as it deals lethal damage at close range. Moreover, the ability to use two Sticky Fingers’ bombs while using Electric Guitar is an added bonus. Two Sticky Fingers’ bombs deal a total of 150 damage, which is enough to kill a target if not enhanced by any special Shard Card.

That said, Sticky Fingers is not that impactful on its own. However, the ability to keep throwing these grenades non-stop means they can potentially deal lethal damage to single or even multiple targets at once. This makes the grenades extremely powerful and frustrating to play against.

Axon’s Super Freak is for niche situations. Avoiding flashes can come in handy in almost any situation and when timed correctly, this ability will determine whether you live or die.

Axon also comes with a special movement ability with Darkslide. This allows him to slide while sprinting and provides extra maneuverability.

It is important to note that FragPunk is not solely dependent on abilities. The presence of the special Shard Cards in the game brings a lot of variety and changes ability interactions in almost every round. Therefore, using the proper Shard Cards combined with your kit will maximize your chances of winning.

This FragPunk Axon guide covers all there is to know about the Lancer.

