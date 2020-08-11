The new GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update is now live for all players across consoles and PC. This is one of the most anticipated updates in GTA Online's history simply due to the fact that it's been eight months since the last major update. However, in classic Rockstar Games fashion, the developers wanted to make sure all of the content was up to par before release.

As such, there's a lot to unpack and discover with the Summer Special update. There's a new mission from Solomon Richards, long-awaited Yacht missions, and, of course, a plethora of vehicles to buy and explore Los Santos with. Some of the community's most notable influencers dove straight into all of this content and had some things to say about the Summer Special update in GTA Online.

What influencers had to say about the Summer Special update

For the most part, various GTA Online YouTubers and influencers chose to live stream their first experience with the update early this morning. This way, they could let their fan base explore the update alongside them and offer any tips or unknown pieces of content to the influencer.

Perhaps the biggest YouTuber to follow this method of exploring the Summer Special update was MrBossFTW. With nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube, there's not many that boast such a big following for GTA content. As soon as the update released, MrBossFTW was livestreaming his first time on the update, and loved it right away.

Like many other fans, the YouTuber decided to check out the update's vehicle selection before anything else. Soon after, MrBossFTW discovered that Rockstar had added in a couple of Formula 1 cars, which sparked some excitement.

Wow, it looks like Rockstar released both of the Formula 1 cars at once, pretty cool.

While MrBossFTW decided to look at some of the cooler cars of the Summer Special drop, popular YouTube channel GTAMen decided to go another way. Looking at the Benny's Original Motorworks webpage, the pair of creators found that not every vehicle in the update looks like a million dollar prize.

Oh man, I kind of want a (Bravado) Youga man. Look at that thing, that is so ugly, I love it.

Clearly, Rockstar did a fantastic job with the vehicle additions in the Summer Special update, as per usual. However, in terms of some of the other additions, popular YouTuber Obese Giraffe went over why you should check out the new missions in GTA Online.

The community is just getting their hands on the Summer Special update, so more content should soon be arriving in the GTA Online community.