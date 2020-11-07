GTA 5 on PC: Minimum requirements, download size, links, cheat codes, and other details

GTA 5 is the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. Although it is around seven years old, it is still quite prevalent among the players courtesy to the everlasting GTA Online and an engaging storyline with a vast open-world.

It is the first title from the series to provide the feature of three protagonists. Like its predecessors, this game features several cheats, which makes it even more engaging.

GTA 5 is currently available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

GTA 5 has also been announced to release on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S in late 2021.

GTA 5 on PC: All details that you should know

GTA 5 requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for this game:

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

(Source: Steam)

Size:

72 GB available space.

(Source: Steam)

Links

GTA 5 can be downloaded by the players from Epic Games Store, Rockstar Warehouse, and Steam:

Steam

Epic Games Store

Rockstar Warehouse

Cheat codes:

Here are some of the cheat codes for GTA 5:

Invincibility – PAINKILLER (1-999-724-6545537)

Max health & armor – TURTLE (1-999-887-853)

Recharge ability – POWERUP (1-999-769-3787)

Skyfall – SKYFALL (1-999-759-3255)

Drunk mode – LIQUOR (1-999-547867)

Higher wanted level – FUGITIVE (1-999-384-48483)

Lower wanted level – LAWYERUP (1-999-529-93787)

Run faster – CATCHME (1-999-228-2463)

Super jump – HOPTOIT (1-999-467-8648)

Swim faster – GOTGILLS (1-999-46844557)

Give parachute – SKYDIVE (1-999-759-3483)

All weapons – TOOLUP (1-999-866-587)

Users can click here to check out all the codes.

GTA 5 on Steam

Here are the steps by which the users can download the game from Steam:

Step 1: They can open the Steam Client on their PCs and search for GTA 5 on the search bar.

Step 2: Users have to purchase it, after which it will get added to the Steam Library.

Step 3: They can click on ‘GTA 5’ from the Library and press the ‘Install’ button.

After the download and installation processes are complete, gamers can open this game and enjoy playing it.

