GTA Online 50 vehicle multi-storey garage to set players back a whopping $2,740,000, resulting in mixed reactions

With GTA Online's latest Winter DLC officially released, rumors of more than 50 new vehicles being released in this update have materialized with a brand new multi-storey garage to store them in added to the game as well. While the GTA community is excited about all of the new content, the price tag of this new garage has become an unexpected point of contention amongst fans.

The new multi-storey garage in GTA Online sparks controversy

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



Expect a new customizable multi-story garage as well. As found by alloc8or before, #GTAOnline Drug Wars update will feature up to 50 new vehicle slots.Expect a new customizable multi-story garage as well. As found by alloc8or before, #GTAOnline Drug Wars update will feature up to 50 new vehicle slots.Expect a new customizable multi-story garage as well. Multi-story garage costs $2,740,000 Multi-story garage costs $2,740,000💀#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

After previously corroborating rumors of the number of vehicle slots and suggesting the possibility of a new multi-storey garage, popular GTA Online enthusiast Tez2 sparked this debate within the community when he revealed the garage's cost, just minutes after the update went live.

While the $2,740,000 price tag is a big leap from the most expensive garage before the update (priced at $1,150,000), many players were unconcerned, as they felt that this amount could be raised with just two or three heists.

Peener @stiffpeener @TezFunz2 Cheap af, gta players do be crying they have to run 2 (two) quick heists to afford it @TezFunz2 Cheap af, gta players do be crying they have to run 2 (two) quick heists to afford it

Crispy Pickle 🥸🤣 @JaylinCain @stiffpeener @TezFunz2 Or run Dr Dre (The Contract) two times that will take an hour at most to get 2 million @stiffpeener @TezFunz2 Or run Dr Dre (The Contract) two times that will take an hour at most to get 2 million

Others felt the Office Garage was more than enough and offered more value for a player's money. It should be noted that the new garage ($2,740,000) is the first and only structure in GTA Online that can store 50 vehicles in a single location.

The older Office Garages can store 6 to 7 vehicles at each of the three levels, and are priced between $745,000 and $1,150,000. The price and storage capacity of the Office Garage is given below:

1st Garage Floor ($1,150,000)

Level 1A - 6 vehicles

Level 1B - 7 vehicles

Level 1C - 7 vehicles

2nd Garage Floor ($855,000)

Level 2A - 6 vehicles

Level 2B - 7 vehicles

Level 2C - 7 vehicles

3rd Garage Floor ($745,000)

Level 3A - 6 vehicles

Level 3B - 7 vehicles

Level 3C - 7 vehicles

If players were to buy all the levels of the Office Garage, they could store 60 Vehicles for 2,750,000, with the only limitation being that they would have to rotate between different levels to find the vehicle they want.

thelukaspecial @callmemavs77

Nah i stick to my old garages lol @TezFunz2 Garage where you can slot 50 vehicles? For 2,7 mil?Nah i stick to my old garages lol @TezFunz2 Garage where you can slot 50 vehicles? For 2,7 mil? Nah i stick to my old garages lol

chris @chriscznn @TezFunz2 Im good with my office garage☠️, these niggas don’t even drop 50 vehicles in a year these days @TezFunz2 Im good with my office garage☠️, these niggas don’t even drop 50 vehicles in a year these days

Vix @VixFallenAngel @TezFunz2 Ain't no way. Ima just stick to the ceo one @TezFunz2 Ain't no way. Ima just stick to the ceo one

Furthermore, this news led to a discussion about the overall rising prices of in-game items. Although GTA Online has been around for almost a decade now, the rate of inflation within the game has only recently become a point of contention.

Ayham Hanouti @HanoutiAyham @TezFunz2 Honestly, not surprised, they upped the value of sharkcards which means now they wil up the prices of vehicles and properties as such @TezFunz2 Honestly, not surprised, they upped the value of sharkcards which means now they wil up the prices of vehicles and properties as such

The question of which GTA Online garage setup provides the best deal boils down to personal preference, as the costs of both the old and the new options are negligible, that is if a player is either looking for more vehicle spots or the convenience of being able to store all their vehicles in one place.

The new Los Santos Drug Wars update has already been released in most regions, and should become accessible in the remaining regions before the day ends. Set in Blaine County, new missions and businesses will revolve around players entering the city's psychedelics trade in a grand manner.

Being the first of a two-part update, GTA Online players can expect holiday-themed content to be announced and released soon.

