GTA Online: How to participate in Rally Races

Apart from the standard run-and-gun combat and cover as well as the Freemode shenanigans, GTA Online offers a lot in the way of gameplay variety. The driving mechanics of GTA 5 received a lot of praise from both fans and critics alike.

Rockstar Games went down an ambitious route with GTA 4, adopting a much more simulation-style driving. It featured heavier cars and heavier controls and each corner, turn and handbrake had a lot more weight attached to them.

GTA 5 was a great blend of the arcade-style driving of the previous games mixed with sim-style driving. The result was a fantastic driving experience that could very well be a standalone racing game.

GTA Online takes full advantage of the brilliant driving mechanics with creative and exciting races in the game.

How to participate in a Rally Race in GTA Online

Races in GTA Online can be launched by either going to the specific Race location on the map or by selecting Jobs from the Pause Menu or Phone.

Rally Races are a variation of the Races in GTA Online. Any Race can be turned into a Rally Race from the options menu, except for Stunt Races.

While hosting a Race, you can select the Race Type from the menu and select Rally Race. Rally Races are an extremely fun race mode as each car will have 2 players: a navigator and driver.

Only the navigator will be able to see the next checkpoint and he must, therefore, communicate to the driver the location of the next checkpoint. Much like real-life Rally Races, the key to success in Rally Races in GTA Online is to communicate with your partner.

"Participate in a Rally Race" often appears as a Daily Objective and should be easy to complete by simply hosting or joining a Race in GTA Online.