GTA Vice City on PC: Minimum requirements, download size, links, cheat codes, and other details

GTA Vice City is an iconic title that every gamer must have played or heard of at least once. It was the best-selling game in 2002 and sold over 17.5 million copies. It revolves around the story of ‘Tommy Vercetti’ and his rise in Vice City after his release from prison.

Like its predecessor, GTA 3, Vice City consists of a variety of cheat codes that add to the fun of this game. Playing the title and roaming the streets of Vice City brings back a sense of nostalgia for a lot of players. Many wish to revisit these memories and look for ways to download GTA Vice City.

This article looks at all the details required to do just that.

GTA Vice City on PCs: All installation details

Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for GTA Vice City:

Minimum requirements

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers “GeForce” or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce 3" / "Radeon 8500" or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

(Source: Steam)

Size: 915 MB of free hard disk space + 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression (Source: Steam)

Download links

Following are the download links for GTA Vice City:

Cheat codes

Here are some of the cheat codes for this game:

NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons

- All heavy weapons THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons

- All light weapons PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons

- All medium weapons PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

- Full Armor ASPIRINE - Full Health

- Full Health BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars

- Blow up nearby cars SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

- Cars can drive/hover over water COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly

- Cars can fly LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

- Decrease Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Leve

- Raise Wanted Leve GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

- Spawn a Hotring Racer #2 PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

- Spawn a Rhino THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse

Players can click here to check out all the cheats.

Users can follow the steps give below to download this game from Steam:

GTA Vice City on Steam

Step 1: They can open the Steam Client and key in GTA Vice City in the search bar.

They can open the Steam Client and key in GTA Vice City in the search bar. Step 2: After they purchase this game, it’ll get added to the Steam Library.

After they purchase this game, it’ll get added to the Steam Library. Step 3: They can select GTA Vice City from the Library and click on the ‘Install’ button.

After the download and installation are complete, players can open and enjoy playing the game.

