Hakis Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

John “Hakis” Håkansson is a professional Apex Legends player and the In-Game Leader (IGL) of a European team called Alliance. You can greatly benefit from his game settings if you want to be a high-sensitivity mouse and keyboard player. His performance in the esports scene has been spectacular as he combines a calm and collected approach with aggressive strategies for the best positioning on the map.

This article highlights all the settings, configurations, and gear that Hakis uses to maximize his potential in 2024. Professional players tend to change their setups from time to time, so this list will be updated at regular intervals to keep up with the latest settings.

Everything to know about Hakis’s Apex Legends settings in 2024

Alliance has proven its potential, with Hakis leading the team to the 2024 Pro League.

Hakis has a keen observation ability that allows him to navigate through disadvantageous situations and make the most out of them to rank higher on the leaderboard. With his help, the team finished first in the ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) 2023 Split 2 Pro League (EMEA) and placed ninth in the ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs.

His settings can be incredibly helpful if you engage with multiple teams and want to quickly switch targets with high mouse sensitivity.

You can find Hakis’s Apex Legends 2024 settings in the list below:

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 1.2

1.2 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.0

1.0 Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off

Off eDPI: 1920

1920 Hz: 1000

1000 Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space / Mouse Wheel Up

Space / Mouse Wheel Up Sprint: L-Shift

L-Shift Auto-Sprint: Off

Off Tactical Ability: Q

Q Ultimate Ability: Y / Z

Y / Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact: X

X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee: V

V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: L-Alt

L-Alt Use Syringe: 4

4 Use Med Kit: 5

5 Use Shield Cell: T

T Use Shield Battery: Mouse Wheel Button

Mouse Wheel Button Use Phoenix Kit: 6

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White

Razer Viper V2 Pro White Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

PC Specs:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

For more Apex Legends professional player settings, check out the links below:

