Hakis Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

John “Hakis” Håkansson is a professional Apex Legends player and the In-Game Leader (IGL) of a European team called Alliance. You can greatly benefit from his game settings if you want to be a high-sensitivity mouse and keyboard player. His performance in the esports scene has been spectacular as he combines a calm and collected approach with aggressive strategies for the best positioning on the map.
This article highlights all the settings, configurations, and gear that Hakis uses to maximize his potential in 2024. Professional players tend to change their setups from time to time, so this list will be updated at regular intervals to keep up with the latest settings.
Everything to know about Hakis’s Apex Legends settings in 2024
Alliance has proven its potential, with Hakis leading the team to the 2024 Pro League.
Hakis has a keen observation ability that allows him to navigate through disadvantageous situations and make the most out of them to rank higher on the leaderboard. With his help, the team finished first in the ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) 2023 Split 2 Pro League (EMEA) and placed ninth in the ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs.
His settings can be incredibly helpful if you engage with multiple teams and want to quickly switch targets with high mouse sensitivity.
You can find Hakis’s Apex Legends 2024 settings in the list below:
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 1.2
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.0
- Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off
- eDPI: 1920
- Hz: 1000
- Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space / Mouse Wheel Up
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y / Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: L-Alt
- Use Syringe: 4
- Use Med Kit: 5
- Use Shield Cell: T
- Use Shield Battery: Mouse Wheel Button
- Use Phoenix Kit: 6
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
PC Specs:
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
For more Apex Legends professional player settings, check out the links below:
Sweet Apex settings || SkittleCake Apex settings || HisWattson Apex settings || Dropped Apex settings || ImperialHal Apex settings || Verhulst Apex settings || Reps Apex settings || Genburten Apex settings