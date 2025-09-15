Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 Abyss walkthrough

It might take a couple of credit rolls before you realize that Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 Abyss exists. Not only is it kept a secret, but it's also considered to be the only path that leads to the true ending in Team Cherry's second Hollow Knight installment. The requirements to reach Act 3 can be tedious to accomplish, as it requires you to invest a lot of time granting wishes. However, if you intend to get the best ending for Hornet, you must get ready to dive into the Abyss.

This article guides you through Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 Abyss.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective as they reflect the author's opinion. It will be updated and corrected as more details emerge.

How to complete Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 Abyss

Make your way down from the destroyed Cradle

Hornet wakes up after Grandmother Silk gets taken into the Abyss along with Lace. With only a single mask left protecting you, a new objective update will pop up. Slowly climb down from the leftmost side of the Cradle to find the Great Citadel in shambles. On your way down, you will also find the room of the Architect's melody, in a ruined state. Keep heading down until Hornet collapses.

Talk to Sherma at the First Shrine (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Talk to Sherma at the First Shrine

When you wake up, Sherma will be there to inform you that the explosion from the Grandmother Silk trap has wreaked havoc in the lands of Pharloom. Your new objective will be to talk to the old Caretaker who has retreated to the Ruined Chapel in Bone Bottom. Bid Sherma farewell and head towards the Bell Station.

Bell Eater in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Bell Eater Boss fight and Beastling call

After reaching the bottom of the Grand Bellway, call the Bell Beast to find that in its stead, another boss, called Bell Eater, emerges. Head down from its tunnel to face and fight it. When you're almost done beating it, a familiar face will come to Hornet's rescue. This is where you'll learn the Beastling Call, which allows you to head straight to the closest Bell Station with the help of Beastlings.

Reach the Ruined Chapel

After acquiring a new ability in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3, head back to Bone Bottom and make your way to the Ruined Chapel. In the background, a desolate world left in the wake of Grandmother Silk's departure into the Abyss lies still. Most NPCs will be missing from their usual spots.

Snail Shamans in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

In the Ruined Chapel, you will come across the Snail Shamans. Hornet will ask for their help so that she can descend into the Abyss and find the truth that lies behind this new disaster she helped bring about.

Head to the Deep Docks

After you reach the Deep Docks, head straight up and then right to come across the Forge Daughter. Talk to her, and she will inform you that Ballow can help Hornet with the Bell needed to reach the Abyss. Talk to Ballow to update your objective.

Ask Ballow for help to reach the Abyss (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Open the map and head down to the deepest depths of Deep Docks. Once you reach the Bell, head up through the path on the right to find Ballow and the Bell Key. Use it to get inside and reach the Abyss

Explore the Abyss

After you set foot into the Abyss in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3, make your way down slowly all the way to the bottom, where Grandmother Silk has been trapped. On your way here, you will acquire the area map as marked in the image below.

Map of the Abyss in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via MapGenie.io)

Following this, you must go through a cutscene with Lace. Next, head over to the extreme right of this Abyss pool and make your way to the bottom of the vertical chamber. This is where you will acquire the Silk Soar ability.

Silk Soar is the new ability you acquire in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Escape Abyss and talk to the Snail Shamans

Use Silk Soar to escape this region and head back to the top of the Abyss. You will soon find yourself at the Deep Docks, where you can once again head back to talk to Forge Daughter. However, your primary objective now is to speak to the Snail Shamans at the Ruined Chapel.

Elegy of the Deep song (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

When you reach Bone Bottom and talk to them once again, your primary objective will become finding the Everbloom flower. Since it cannot grow in Pharloom, Hornet asks the Shamans to pry open her soul and acquire it from her memory. To do so, three Old Hearts are required. This is where Hornet learns the Elegy of the Deep song, which she can play on her Needolin.

Acquire the Heart of the Wild

One of the three Old Hearts can be acquired in a hidden section of the Far Fields region. This part of Far Fields was locked during Act 1 and Act 2; however, owing to the fall of Grandmother Silk into the Abyss, the area is now accessible. Follow the route marked in the image below to reach a sickly Hunter.

Path to Hunter's Heart in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || YT-LoganZ)

Interact to enter a memory and fight Skarrsinger Karmelita. Do note that Hornet will be ambushed before the boss fight, so be careful. Defeat the boss to acquire your first of the three Old Hearts.

Acquire the Heart of Might

To get the Encrusted Heart, players must make their way to the Coral Tower in the Sands of Karak. Follow the route marked by the map below to reach Crust King Khann. Similar to the previous Old Heart, you will need to clear some additional enemies before you reach the boss fight.

Route to the Encrusted Heart in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 Abyss (Image via Team Cherry || YT-LoganZ)

Acquire the Heart of the Woods

This can be the trickiest of the three Old Hearts to get to. This is because you have to reach the Grand Gate and then slowly make your way down to a hidden area above Shellwood. Do note that you must fight a prerequisite boss, Shrine Guardian Seth, before heading to Nyleth. After having acquired all three Old Hearts, head back to the Snail Shamans in the Ruined Chapel.

Route to the Pollen Heart in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || MapGenie.io)

Traverse the Red Memory in Search of the Everbloom

Talking to the Snail Shamans triggers a cutscene, which throws Hornet into the Red Memory. Traverse this area to get glimpses into Hornet's past and slowly make your way to the White Lady, who will finally grant you the Everbloom flower. After waking up from the Red Memory, all Shamans will be gone, and you must return to the Abyss.

The White Lady in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Reach the Abyss via Deep Docks

In Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3, fast travel to the Deep Docks and make your way to the Bell. Once inside, rest on the chair and head back up to meet Ballow once more. He will help you reach the dark depths once more. The Bell does not malfunction a second time thanks to Ballow's upgrades. Once you set foot into the Abyss, head straight for the Abyss Pool that holds Grandmother Silk.

Grandmother Silk trapped in Abyss in Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Lost Lace final Boss Fight

As Hornet dives into the pool, tightly grasping the Everbloom, she reaches the bottom and finds Grandmother Silk in a dire condition. However, a new boss in the form of Lace emerges right at this moment. This time, you must fight a deadlier version with Abyss powers called the Lost Lace.

A familiar face shows up to help Hornet (Image via Team Cherry || YT-Shirrako)

Upon defeat, Lace escapes from the Abyss corruption, but falls unconscious. In a last-ditch effort, Grandmother Silk grants Hornet extra Silk so that she can Super Jump and escape the Abyss with Lace in her arms. Before reaching the top, the Everbloom flower runs out of its power, and the Void of the Abyss closes in on Hornet and Lace. This is where a friendly face from the past shows up to help our characters reach the surface.

And that concludes our Hollow Knight Silksong Act 3 Abyss walkthrough as well as the game in general. If you are interested in getting 100% completion, you must complete extra wishes that can be found scattered around the map. Other than that, Steel Soul mode is also unlocked if you are interested in giving it a go.

