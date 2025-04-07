  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 first phase banners: Who should you pull for?

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 07, 2025 16:22 GMT
Acheron, Castorice, and Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Acheron, Castorice, and Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.2 patch will debut alongside the first phase banners. The officials have already revealed the 5-star character lineup of the forthcoming update during the HSR version 3.2 special program livestream. Since the first half of the patch will feature several characters, players might get confused when choosing a unit to pull.

This article discusses which 5-star character you should pull during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Which character should you pull in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

As per the official information, the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 will feature one brand-new 5-star character, Castorice, and three rerun units, namely Fugue, Jiaoqiu, and Acheron. Depending on how much Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes players have saved up, they can only get some of the aforementioned characters. Therefore, Trailblazers would want to get the best one.

Castorice is a new Remembrance character that can easily eliminate a wave of adversaries. Since she follows the Remembrance Path, she can summon a memosprite, Netherwing. Compared to other DPS units in HSR, Castorice can deal an absurd amount of damage.

Fugue (Image via HoYoverse)
Fugue (Image via HoYoverse)

Fugue is a Nihlity unit whose abilities scale with the Break Effect. When paired with other characters excelling in the BE playstyle, she can boost her teammate’s damage output. However, outside of such team comps, Fugue's effectiveness becomes negligible.

Jiaoqiu is another Nihility character that will be featured in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Unlike Fugue, Jiaoqiu can team up with various characters in this gacha title. However, the Acheron Hypercarry team is where his abilities can be used to their full potential.

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)
Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Acheron is one of the best Nihlity DPS units that Trailblazers can get their hands on. While most characters from the aforementioned Path usually excel at debuffing their adversaries, this unit specializes in dealing damage, which might seem a little out of place. Moreover, Acheron can deal an absurd amount of damage to her enemies regardless of the activity.

If you are looking for the best unit to pull in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, then you should roll for Castorice. Although she is the second-ever Remembrance character of this gacha title, the amount of damage she can deal is out of this world. Because of that, Castorice can easily clear most endgame activities like MoC and Apocalyptic Shadow.

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Castorice in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are willing to skip Castorice to get any of the rerun characters, then it solely depends on your account. If you have a good BE comp, you can pull for Fugue to enhance the team’s damage. Alternatively, you can pull for Jiaoqiu if you already have Acheron.

However, if you don’t have Acheron and are looking for a good DPS unit, then you should consider pulling for Castorice, as she is a better pick in the upcoming patch.

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

