How to complete The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare

The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare, is a relatively difficult task in the game. It requires you to put passports in the Midnight Sapphire's filing cabinet. While the objective sounds fairly simple, this mission requires you to stay alive throughout its duration, and dying at any point will lead to failure.

This article provides you with a step-by-step guide to completing The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare. It also offer a detailed briefing on how you can complete this mission in the safest way, with minimal risk and maximum reward.

The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare guide

The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Handshake, a popular vendor in the game. As stated above, your primary task is to place a passport in the Midnight Sapphire POI. You cannot afford to die at any stage of the mission, for it will reset your progress back to square one.

Let us begin our guide to completing The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Head to mission location

Mission location for The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Your mission location for this task is the Midnight Sapphire Hotel POI. You can take a chopper to the area or simply walk there by foot. If you decide to take a helicopter, you can choose either of the following Gray Zone Warfare Landing Zones (LZs):

HOTEL 1

HOTEL 2

HOTEL 3

When you reach the POI, head towards the main hotel building. We urge you to gear up with strong weapons and enough healing supplies for this mission. The Midnight Sapphire is packed with extremely strong AI bots. You have to get rid of all of them before you proceed.

We recommend that you get your squad together and clear the area part by part. After clearing all the bots, you can proceed with the objective.

2) Place the passport in the filing cabinet

Place the passport (Image via Madfinger Games)

Head to the main entrance of the Midnight Sapphire Hotel and gain entry into the building. From here, look towards the northwest and mark the reception counter. Head there on foot.

There, you will find the filing cabinet filled with passports. Simply place your passport to complete the task. Head back to base camp and hand in the completion report to Handshake and redeem the rewards.

