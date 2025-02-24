Players might be looking for potential ways to counter Wraith in Apex Legends. As of Season 24, the character has fallen off drastically in the meta. However, she remains a deadly comfort pick in the right hands, making it difficult to engage her in 1v1 scenarios, especially against seasoned Wraith players.

Having said that, here are five of the best Legends to counter Wraith in Apex Legends Season 24, including the strategies to implement with them.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Potential ways to counter Wraith in Apex Legends

To counter Wraith in Apex Legends, you need to pick characters who are equally agile. This means Legends like Ash and Octane, who can match her movement tech in-game, are some of the best counter-picks.

Furthermore, even with Wraith's ability to maneuver in and out of gunfights effectively, she is easily countered by Legends with better gunplay and increased survivability. Legends like Ballistic and Revenant, who are no match for her maneuverability, can simply out-damage the void walker in 1v1 situations.

Finally, Legends from the Controller class are extremely annoying to face as a Wraith player. She fails to make an impact, as her ability to flank and surprise the enemy team is taken away. The best Legend from this class is arguably Catalyst.

List of five of the best Legends to counter Wraith in Apex Legends

Here are five of the best Legends in Apex who counter Wraith effectively:

1) Ash

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash is currently one of the best Legends in Apex. With recent buffs to her kit and the overall Assault class, she is currently dominating the meta in-game. Ash is also considered an excellent Legend to counter Wraith in Apex Legends since she is one of the very few who can go toe-to-toe with the latter's movement.

With similar abilities in the game, Ash is often referred to as the “better Wraith.” Her new passive, Predator’s Pursuit, is much better than Wraith’s Into the Void ability while her ultimate, Phase Breach, is much faster and more efficient than Wraith’s Dimensional Rift. This makes it extremely easy for Ash to win 1v1 situations against Wraith, making her a direct counter.

2) Ballistic

Ballistic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ballistic is another Legend who received massive buffs in Season 24 bringing him to the top of the meta. His domination over gunplay with Whistler and Sling can easily overwhelm Wraith in a 1v1 situation, completely countering her damage potential.

Furthermore, Ballistic’s ultimate, Tempest, is a game-changer. Apart from the gun buffs to him and his entire team, it now provides a speed boost, which can potentially catch Wraith even after she uses her Into the Void ability.

3) Catalyst

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Catalyst, who is a Controller, is an excellent choice to counter Wraith in Apex Legends. Her entire kit is built to suffocate enemy movement, which is the core of Wraith’s play style. For example, Catalyst’s Barricade and Piercing Spikes are perfect for holding objectives, thus, countering Wraith’s ability to flank the enemy team.

Furthermore, her ultimate, Dark Veil, which slows and blinds enemies passing through, can be deadly for Wraith to encounter as it negates her ability of fast rotations and forces her to take disadvantageous 1v1 fights.

4) Octane

Octane in Apex Legends (image via EA)

Octane, although currently not in the best of places in the meta, is a direct counter Wraith in Apex Legends. Arguably the fastest Legend in the game with his Stim ability, he can easily follow a wounded Wraith and take her down.

His Swift Mend ability is what makes his ability to win against her even better. Since Wraith’s playstyle is poking at enemies and repositioning, it is technically useless against Octane as he heals during the process and can re-engage effectively.

5) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Revenant is considered an excellent option to counter Wraith in Apex Legends. He can keep track of Wraith’s advanced movement tech using Shadow Pounce and his passive, Assassin’s Instinct, making it easier for him to deal with the void walker.

Furthermore, Revenant’s ultimate, Forged Shadows, is one of the best for taking fights, leaving Wraith with no other option but to flee and re-engage later.

Those were the five best Legends to counter Wraith in Apex Legends. Although she is rather rare in the current meta, she can still be deadly in the right hands. Thus, it is highly advisable to learn precise timings and uses of these Legend abilities to maximize your chances of defeating her.

