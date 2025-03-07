How to get Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the many crafting items that you can use to create powerful weapons and armor. Similar to previous titles in the franchise, the latest game allows you to craft powerful gear from parts of the monsters you hunt. However, sometimes, certain items can only be obtained via other methods, like completing quests or finding them in the open world.

Ad

This article will take a look at how you can obtain Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to obtain Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Completing certain assignments will give you the item (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Monster Hardbone is a crafting material in Monster Hunter Wilds that you will need to craft items such as Dober Vambraces, Rey Sandcoil, etc. Unlike the other bones in the game, you won't find it among the bone piles you will come across.

Ad

Trending

This particular material is a bit difficult to obtain, as you will need to complete certain not-so-easy quests to get it. Here is a list of all the quests in Monster Hunter Wilds that you can complete to obtain the Monster Hardbone.

Frozen Lord on the Precipice (Rank 6): Hunt down Uth Duna in the Scarlet Forest region.

Roaring Rey Dau (Rank 6): Hunt down Rey Dau in the Windward Plains region.

Tide Overtaking Timber (Rank 6): Hunt down Uth Duna in the Scarlet Forest region.

Shrouded in Black (Rank 6): Hunt down a Gore Magala and a Blangonga in the Iceshard Cliffs.

Awakening From a Dream (Rank 7): Hunt down Arkveld in the Windward Plains region.

Ad

Completing the aforementioned quests will reward you with Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Wilds. Keep in mind that these hunts will be extremely challenging, so make sure to prepare thoroughly before you challenge these monsters.

Also Read: How to obtain Scarred Scale in Monster Hunter Wilds

For more Monster Hunter Wilds-related guides and articles, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.