How to get Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant in Atomfall

Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant in Atomfall can be found in the Medical caves below the Interchange. However, accessing this area requires you to complete certain tasks before, which are not clearly mentioned during gameplay.

Ad

We will provide a detailed overview of locating Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant in Atomfall including all the prerequisites.

Also read: Atomfall release countdown: Start time for all regions

How to locate Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant in Atomfall

Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant is located in the Medical caves below the Interchange. However, in order to access this location, you will first need to restore power to Data Store Charlie in the Interchange. You can use an Atomic Battery to do so. Following this, you will be required to acquire Dr. Holder’s keycard, which will give you access to the lower level of Medical later on.

Ad

Trending

Path through the trainyard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Follow these steps to acquire Dr. Holder’s keycard:

Ad

Head into the upper level of Medical and search for the Church Cellar key.

and search for the Move into St. Katherine’s Church and locate the secret cellar underneath.

and locate the secret cellar underneath. Here you will find Dr. Holder whom you can interact with to get his keycard (you can also kill Dr. Holder to get his keycard, leading to an alternate ending).

whom you can interact with to get his keycard (you can also kill Dr. Holder to get his keycard, leading to an alternate ending). Return to Medical and use his to the lower level.

and use his to the lower level. Look for the Auditorium in the area and move past the to reach the Medical caves.

in the area and move past the to reach the Medical caves. Navigate the caves until you reach a scientist’s body.

until you reach a scientist’s body. Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant can be found next to this body.

Ad

Check out: Atomfall pre-load details: Size for all platforms

Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

This covers everything you need to know about the location of Mother Jago's Growth Stimulant in Atomfall, including the pathway leading to it. Follow the mentionedn steps to reach an incredible ending in Atomfall.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.