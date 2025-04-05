The Winds of War Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Naoe that you can acquire in the game. While acquiring other such tools of destruction would require you to explore the world or complete particular objectives, finding this Kusarigama won't be as tedious since you'll get it after completing a late-game main story mission.

This article guides you on how to obtain the Winds of War Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the eleventh chapter of the campaign, specifically the "Darkness Falls" mission.

How to get the Winds of War Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Searching the region as Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Players can get the Winds of War Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows by completing the "Darkness Falls" main story mission in the eleventh chapter of the campaign, titled Fall of the Shinbafuku.

The target for this mission is a member of the Onryo/Shinbafuku, the Wise.

Check out our guide on the Darkness Falls quest to get a detailed walkthrough

How to track it

To track this quest, open the Shinbafuku circle menu and select it below The Wise's portrait. (Note: It will only be available after you've completed Temple Stories, Restless Spirits, and The Lost Envoys).

The Quest

Fighting the enemies as Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll need to visit Kokofuji Temple and wait by a leaning tree found southwest of it to start the mission. Interact with it and choose which protagonist you'll tackle the quest with. Note that the mission will play out differently based on who you choose.

Choosing Yasuke will put you in a more combat-focused approach along with the objective of figuring out the identity of the Wise, whereas Naoe's section will be more stealth-focused with the objective of figuring out a conspiracy.

Tackle through the objectives, and you'll ultimately end up killing The Wise, which will also mark the end of the quest, triggering its rewards, including the Winds of War Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Winds of War Kusarigama stats (at level 26)

The Winds of War Kusarigama (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Weapon DPS: 446

446 Posture DPS: 2178

2178 Ability Damage: 2451

2451 Daze Buildup: 18.0%

Perks:

Posture Attacks on Dazed enemies breaks armor

One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

This was all about the Winds of War Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

