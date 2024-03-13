How to do a Screwjob in WWE 2K24?

Players can easily perform a Screwjob in WWE 2K24 if they want to replicate one of wrestling’s most infamous moments. Named for the Montreal Screwjob, where Bret Hart was “screwed” out of retaining the WWF World Championship against Shawn Michaels at the 1997 Survivor Series. There’s even a trophy in the game locked behind this for players interested in unlocking a Platinum/completing their achievements for 2K24.

Thankfully, it’s quite easy to cheat another superstar as a referee in 2K24, whether just to create funny videos or to spice up your Universe mode with a cheating scandal. Whatever the reason behind it, making this happen in-game is really simple.

How to replicate the Montreal Screwjob in WWE 2K24

Make sure you have a finisher stocked if you want to end the match early (Image via 2K Games)

For those unfamiliar with the nomenclature, a Screwjob in WWE 2K24 is when you call a submission hold before the person locked in the hold actually gives up. It’s a reference, as stated above, to the infamous Montreal Screwjob. You can actually do this in the game, but it requires you to be playing a Special Guest referee match, which is new in this release.

It doesn’t matter who the actual wrestlers or the Special Referee is, as long as you control the refs themselves. From here, let the match play out and wait for an opponent to put on a submission hold.

When a superstar is using a submission, press down on the right stick to begin “Checking Submission.” This will give you the option to hold X/A to call for a Screwjob. If you do this, the match immediately ends, your referee meter depletes completely, and whoever you screwed over loses.

If you're in the right place, you can ruin a superstar's evening (Image via 2K Games)

In our experience, we couldn’t call for a Screwjob unless we had at least one finisher stocked as a referee. This requires either solid refereeing to build up the meter or starting a match with a full stock of finishers so you can trigger a Screwjob immediately. When we tested this in 2K24, starting with three finishers meant we could trigger a Screwjob in WWE 2K24 within the first minute or so of a submission match.

If you want to Platinum this title, you’re going to perform at least one Screwjob in WWE 2K24 for the Not Another Montreal trophy. However, it appears to be a finicky trophy to unlock, as our many attempts haven't yet been successful.

Check out our other WWE 2K24 guides:

Review || Target Body Parts || Win Wargames || Catch Finishers || Win Ladder Match || Double Finishers || Action Figure Cody || Persona Cards || Win Ambulance Match || MyRise Unlockables