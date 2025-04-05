How to obtain the Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the best legendary weapons for Yasuke that you can get in the game. This heavy club won't require much labor to find, as you just need to progress the main story to a certain point to get it. Moreover, it features a unique perk that allows players to weaponize armored enemies.

This article guides you on how to acquire the Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: This article contains spoilers about the tenth chapter of the campaign, namely the "Broken Horn" story mission.

How to acquire the Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Defeating Ox's men (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be acquired by completing the "Broken Horn" main story mission found in the tenth chapter, titled "Fall of the Shinbafuku." It tasks you with taking care of a member of the Onryo, the Ox aka Bessho Harumasa.

Check out our guide on the Broken Horn quest to get a detailed walkthrough.

How to track the quest

This quest will appear after you've completed the Of My Enemy story quest. To track it, head inside the Shinbafuku circle in the objectives board and select the mission below The Ox's portrait. You'll need to meet with Nakamura Tadashige to start the quest. Just follow the objective marker to reach him.

The quest

Bessho Harumasa boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Your first objective will be to dispatch all six of The Ox's men who are wielding teppos. Being stealthy is important here, as their firearms can deal a good chunk of damage. After completing this objective, players will come across a split, where they need to choose which of the two protagonists they'll follow. Yasuke will have to fight a buffed-up enemy called the Tsuno and his cronies before taking on The Ox in a boss fight.

Naoe on the other hand will have to stealthily secure the area before reaching the boss. She will get the location of the Ox after speaking to a deserter. Head over there to start the boss fight with Naoe. Although you can tackle him head-on, the game also provides an opportunity to assassinate him.

The quest will ultimately cap off with a choice, but you can go with your preference as neither will change the quest's outcome. This marks the end of the Broken Horn quest, allowing you to receive all the quest rewards including the Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Daybreak's Fury Kanabo stats (at Level 26)

Daybreak's Fury Kanabo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Weapon DPS: 990

990 Posture DPS: 3564

3564 Ability Damage: 5808

5808 Vulnerable Damage: +15.9%

Perks:

Breaking Armor spreads shrapnel dealing 100% damage

One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That is all you need to know about the Daybreak's Fury Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

