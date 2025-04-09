How to obtain the Yurei-Walker Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Yurei-Walker Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous Legendary armor set materials for Naoe waiting to be found in the vast open world of the game's representation of feudal Japan. It is a perfect match for stealthy players due to its unique perk that boosts your offensive power when dispatching enemies in the shadows.
This article will guide you in acquiring the titular Legendary Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A guide on acquiring the Yurei-Walker Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows
This headgear can be found inside a Legendary Chest from the Yamazaki Castle in the Yamashiro region. However, to reach and access it, you will need to defeat the castle's five Samurai Daishos first. Here's where you can find them all:
- First Daisho — Eastern Castle Gate
- Second Daisho — Red Wooden Bridge
- Third Daisho — Overlooking the Water
- Fourth Daisho — Northern Large House
- Fifth Daisho — Courtyard Watch
Note: While infiltrating this castle, Yasuke is better suited for some instances, and Naoe works better for others that require quick and stealthy assasinations.
Once you've defeated all the Daishos, acquire the key from the western tower of the keep and use it to unlock the Legendary Chest on the rooftop. It contains, among other rewards, the titular Yurei-Walker Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Yurei-Walker Hood stats and perks (at Level 13)
Stats
- Rarity: Legendary
- Health: 133
- Critical Chance: +2.7%
- Adrenaline Gain: +13.4%
Perks
- +2 Health Segments removed on assassinations in the shadows.
- One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
That concludes our guide about the Yurei-Walker Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
