Recently, Kiran Rai - a prominent British journalist, named the '300 Most Influential People in Asia in 2020'. He has been published in 89 magazines and 987 newspapers over the years. One of the most famous Indian content creators - Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern, was included in the list.

In the interview, Maxtern revealed a quite a lot about his personal and professional life. He spoke about his gaming career, friends, his identity, and more. Sportskeeda got the opportunity to speak to Maxtern on this special occasion.

As everyone is aware I am featured in the top 300 most influential people in Asia 2020 list. It is a very proud moment for me as along with me there are some icons who I have been following from my childhood like Sonu Nigam Sir, Carry Minati, Scout, Mumbaikar Nikhil. Being in the list with them is actually a dream come true.

Maxtern featured in the 300 most influential people in Asia 2020 list

Maxtern on how he started his career

I started my gaming career randomly, four years ago I was playing a game called "Mini Militia" - a 45MB mobile game and the only multiplayer game that one could play on an android device. I was addicted to this game, after which I decided to create my Youtube channel which helped me gain a lot of new things like algorithm, tags etc. Soon PUBG Mobile came into the frame and I also started to shift my content from Mini Militia to PUBG Mobile.

Maxtern on Parents Support

No,No Never. Everyone is already aware that Indian parents don't support gaming as a suitable career option. When I used to play PUBG Mobile, they scolded me a lot to focus on my studies and focus on my career. I used to manage both of them together. With PUBG Mobile as my main content I got 30K subscribers in 2-3 months, following which I convinced my parents to get me an iPad. They weren't ready at first, but they later agreed, as I earned a bit from Youtube, and soon the support grew stronger.

Maxtern on how does the gaming industry work

There are various types of gaming creators - some are who upload content related to PUBG, some play various other games, some are esports players. Gaming is really a tough job. It is very difficult to play the game for 14 Hours. Being a gamer is really not easy.

Advertisement

Maxtern on his target in next five to ten years

Literally I have no plan about it. But, I am thinking about starting a new channel where I could play various games, as currently my content is focused on 2-3 games. I am planning to expand my wings to games like GTA and Minecraft, where I could possibly interact with a greater audience, which will ultimately help me earn more.

Maxtern on having new friends & going out

One should be selective in making new friends as we are unaware how the other individual might be. I make sure that I am looking good when I go outside my home as if someone recognizes me, they should never say that Maxtern looks different on stream and different in Real Life.

Advertisement

Maxtern's advice on upcoming gamers

The best advice I would give to a upcoming gamer is to not completely focus on gaming, but rather haver a backup plan before completely making a career decision. I am priveledged that I succedded in the gaming field and right now I am at a good place.

Maxtern on Investment

Currently I am saving my money to buy a new house for my family. It is one of the best investments one could do. So definitely will try to achieve this wish of mine.

Maxtern on what he would be if not a gamer

I was an average student pursuing Computer Science, If not a gamer, I would be an engineer.

Maxtern on coming to UK & how he spent the lockdown period

UK is on my wishlist. This year I was planning to visit Dubai, but unfortunately, I could not due to COVID 19. As all gamers are always in quarantine I am no exception to it. I like to be at my place and do my work but earlier I used to go out once a week

Also Read: PUBG MOBILE: Who is Maxtern?