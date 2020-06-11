×
GTA 5 Weekly Update: Arena War Vehicle Discounts, Double and Triple RP Events and Podium Car

  • Make sure to make full use of GTA: Online's weekly update!
  • This week's podium car is the Pegassi Torero, and sees discounted prices for Arena War vehicles.
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
News
Modified 11 Jun 2020, 19:58 IST
GTA: Online has discounts for Arena War Vehicles this week
The weekly updates feature has been a big success in GTA:Online

The feature of providing goodies to players when playing GTA: Online has been very well received by gamers and fans, thanks to their weekly additions of new bonuses and discounts to the game every Thursday. This week's update brings several great discounts and bonuses as well, and an especially slick vehicle as the Podium Car.

The Podium Car can be yours for free with a Lucky Spin at the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA: Online.

Rockstar Games avoids adding new vehicles to the game, but considering it already has a sizeable collection of cars, it is understandable. GTA: Online, however, gives out several discounts every week for a great selection of cars.

This week, several Arena War Vehicles received huge discounts, which was sure to make players extremely happy. These mean machines are not just impressive to look at, but also provide massive gameplay purposes.

They are outfitted with several weapons that can give you the upper hand in a firefight with NPCs or other players.

GTA: Online Weekly Update: Full List

3x GTA$ RP Events: Arena War Mode (All types)

2x GTA$ & RP Events: RC Bandito Races, Simeon Repo Missions

Premium Race: Down the Drain (Muscle class)

Time Trial: Vinewood Bowl

RC Time Trial: La Fuente Blanca

Podium Car: Pegassi Torero

GTA Online Podium Car: Pegassi Torero
Vehicle Discounts:

50% Discount: Deviant, $256,000

40% Discount: Arena War Vehicles:

• Cerberus, $2,322,180

• Brutus, $1,599,990

• Scarab, $1,845,774

• Imperator, $1,370,964

• ZR 380, $964,800

35% Discount: RC Bandito ($1,033,500), RC Tank ($1,478,750), Itali GTO ($1,277,250)

• 50% Off on Arena Workshop

• 40% Off on Arena Garage Floors and Mechanics.

GTA: Online, which was released on 1 October 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and was released on 18 November 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Microsoft Windows version on 14 April 2015, is simply one of the best multiplayer experiences in the history of gaming, so be sure to claim all rewards after this week's update in the legendary game.

Published 11 Jun 2020, 19:58 IST
