Ranged weapons are essential in horror games, and REPO doesn't have a shortage of them. These weapons can deal damage from a safe distance. However, as the game lacks a dedicated aiming mechanic, you and your crew will have to make do with what you have and make each shot count.

This article will rank every ranged weapon available in the game, while shedding more light on their cost, damage-dealing capacity, and more.

Ranking all ranged weapons in REPO

3) Gun

It wouldn't be a bad idea to carry a gun around in haunted locations (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

REPO has a handful of monsters that can be dealt with after a few shots from a standard gun. The weapon is lighter than the shotgun, but it is not as powerful. It can deal 125 base damage. As mentioned earlier, the developers did not include a dedicated aiming mechanic, and you must use the gun as if it were a melee weapon and press E to pull the trigger.

While this ranged weapon can deal damage and potentially eliminate a monster after a few shots, the cost of recharging it can take a toll on your savings. You can purchase a gun from the Service Station for a price ranging between $41000 and $47000. It is on the affordable side and perfect for emergencies when a run goes south.

2) Tranq gun

The tranq gun can put enemy monsters to sleep (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

While the ordinary handgun can deal more damage than the tranq gun, the latter is much more useful and efficient. This ranged weapon can fire projectiles that could put enemies to sleep for a few seconds, allowing your crew to clear an area full of valuable items. You can also use the time to deal melee damage while the monster is passed out cold.

The tranq gun is non-lethal, meaning it does not deal any damage, but it can buy you the time you need to make decent progress. Once you put a monster to sleep, it will wake up with the urge to hunt whoever fired the shot, and this is your crew's cue to flee with whatever you have and your lives.

This weapon can be purchased at the Service Station, and is priced between $15000 and $18000. It is the cheapest option available, but this doesn't mean it is useless. The tranq gun is a great option if you are short on money and have no energy to take on monsters while looting.

1) Shotgun

The shotgun can decimate anything on the receiving end (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The shotgun is arguably the most powerful ranged weapon in REPO. It is worth noting that it won't do much damage if your target is a few feet away from you. You will have to get within range and blast monsters straight in the face. Like every other shotgun, this weapon has a powerful recoil and can fly out of your hand after the third shot.

The shotgun is available at the Service Station and is priced between $74000 and $93000. It is the most expensive ranged weapon and is a worthy investment, especially if you and your crew are heading into a harder mission. Each blast can deal 375 damage, but you can only fire a few rounds before it needs to be reloaded or recharged with energy crystals or recharge drones.

