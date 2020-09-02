Reign Yuzi's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In a short time, PUBG Mobile has built a massive presence across the world. This mobile battle royale sensation is enjoyed by players of all age groups and occupations worldwide. Several Indian cricketers are also fond of this title.

In a conversation about cricketers that play PUBG Mobile, the first name that usually pops up is Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a very active player. The leg-spinner also participated in the OnePlus Domin8 event, held back in June.

In this article, we will look at his in-game details.

Reign Yuzi's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5156504323, and his IGN is REIGN『Yuzi. He is the co-leader of the clan, REIGNOFFICIAL.

Reign Yuzi's stats

His stats in squads (ongoing season)

Season 14

In the ongoing season, he is placed in the Crown III tier. Chahal has played 126 squad games and clinched 22 chicken dinners, translating to a win rate of 17.4%. He also finished in the top ten 72 times. With 263 kills, the bowler has maintained a decent K/D ratio of 2.09. He has also featured in 35 solo matches, winning two of them.

His stats in duos (ongoing season)

The Haryana cricketer has also played 138 duo matches and triumphed in 17 of them. He has racked up 376 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Season 13

His stats in squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, Chahal played 494 squad games and was victorious in 85 of them. He notched 988 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.

His stats in duos (Season 13)

He also played 29 duo matches and got six Chicken Dinners to register a K/D ratio of 3.10. The Royale Challengers Banglore star appeared in nine solo games as well.

(Note: All the stats used in the article are recorded at the time of writing, and might change as the season progresses)

