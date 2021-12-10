Roblox Anime Mania Code (December 2021)

Roblox Anime Mania can be quite an intimidating game due to the effort required for powerful new characters. Thankfully, there’s an opportunity for assistance.

To make the grind a bit more bearable, you can use codes. In Anime Mania, these can come in the form of free Gold or Gems, which are important in-game currencies. Take advantage of the free rewards by using the only Roblox Anime Mania code available right now.

Roblox Anime Mania: Working code for December 2021

For the month of December 2021, the list of Anime Mania codes available is admittedly thin, therefore, it should be redeemed immediately. The only working code is:

IFOLLOWEDYOU: Redeem this code to receive 50 free Gems and 100 free Gold

This time around, the rewards from the code are free Gold and Gems. While Gold is good to have, the most important resource is Gems. Both currencies are necessary for new anime characters, but Gems offer a better roster at any given time.

How are codes redeemed in Roblox Anime Mania

Taking on waves of enemies in Anima Mania (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have logged into Roblox and launched Anime Mania, follow the steps below to successfully redeem a code:

Step 1: In the bottom-left corner, there are several buttons. Select the Codes button, which is accompanied by the Twitter logo. The code redemption window will open.

Step 2: In the empty text box, type in a valid Roblox Anime Mania code. Keep in mind that these codes are all case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select Submit to reap the rewards. In case the code has expired or is invalid, Anime Mania will flash an error in the code redemption window.

What is Roblox Anime Mania?

Roblox Anime Mania is where the "beat 'em up" genre meets anime. Players can collect various anime characters from multiple different properties, then create a 3-man team. Afterwards, jump into a world and fight off against waves of enemies to earn Gold.

It’s action-packed fun with an addicting loop. Gold earned from fighting is traded for chances to roll for new characters. Alternatively, unwanted characters can be used to upgrade your favorites.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha