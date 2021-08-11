Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator tasks players with obtaining pets and defeating bosses.

The game is an interesting take on the simulator genre frequently seen in Roblox. You have to defeat enemies, feed their eggs, and hatch them into pets that could be Common, Uncommon, Rare, Mythic, Legendary, Secret, and Boss rarities.

It can be a bit overwhelming for new or returning players who may not have loaded into Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator for a while. Thankfully, there are some codes available to start you off with great rewards.

Codes for Pet Swarm Simulator in Roblox (August 2021)

Coins and food are two of the most important resources in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator. Coins let you upgrade pets, purchase items, and much more. Food focuses more on your pet.

Food is given to pets and eggs, to strengthen them or hatch the eggs in question. The following Roblox Pet Simulator codes will reward you with plenty of coins, food, and more.

3kfollowers: Redeem this code for a two times coin and food boost

Redeem this code for a two times coin and food boost ItzVortex: Redeem this code for a ten times food boost

Redeem this code for a ten times food boost 45klikes: Redeem this code for a ten times food boost

Redeem this code for a ten times food boost discordmember: Redeem this code for a secret reward

Redeem this code for a secret reward XBOX: Redeem this code for an Xbox Console

Redeem this code for an Xbox Console megaupdate: Redeem this code for a two times coin and food boost

Redeem this code for a two times coin and food boost 35KLIKES: Redeem this code for a three times rares for 15 minutes boost

Redeem this code for a three times rares for 15 minutes boost HUGEUPDATE: Redeem this code for a two times coin and food boost

Redeem this code for a two times coin and food boost 25KLIKES: Redeem this code for a two times food boost

Redeem this code for a two times food boost 15KLIKES: Redeem this code for a two times food boost for 15 minutes

Redeem this code for a two times food boost for 15 minutes 10KTHANKS: Redeem this code for a two times coin boost and five times mythical boost

Redeem this code for a two times coin boost and five times mythical boost Russo: Redeem this code for a two times food boost for 15 minutes

Redeeming codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator is pretty much the same as it is in every other Roblox game. Join the game and look for a button on the right side of the screen.

It should say Codes. Click that to open a new window. In the text box, copy and paste these codes as they are case sensitive. Hit the Enter button after putting in the code and the reward is yours.

