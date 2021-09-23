Roblox Tower Heroes Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Tower Heroes is a tower defense game with a plethora of Heroes to help keep your tower safe.

There are a ton of different enemies to battle throughout the maps of Roblox Tower Heroes. These maps also have their unique boss battles. On top of that, you can fight against other players in a PVP tower defense mode.

Roblox Tower Heroes has quite a lot to collect and do within the game. For those looking to jump in and give it a try, you can redeem several promotional codes as of September 2021.

Codes for Roblox Tower Heroes (September 2021)

A featured image for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

ENEMYPETS: Redeem this code for Spider Stickers

Expired Codes

4JULY2021: Redeem this code for a Free Modifier

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

The code redemption window for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes for Roblox Tower Heroes, launch the game and find the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Click on that to open the code redemption window.

Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Press the big green Redeem button underneath once you have entered the code, and this will submit it so you can receive your reward.

