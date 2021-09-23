×
Create
Notifications

Roblox Tower Heroes Codes (September 2021)

A featured image for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)
A featured image for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Feature

Roblox Tower Heroes is a tower defense game with a plethora of Heroes to help keep your tower safe.

There are a ton of different enemies to battle throughout the maps of Roblox Tower Heroes. These maps also have their unique boss battles. On top of that, you can fight against other players in a PVP tower defense mode.

Roblox Tower Heroes has quite a lot to collect and do within the game. For those looking to jump in and give it a try, you can redeem several promotional codes as of September 2021.

Codes for Roblox Tower Heroes (September 2021)

A featured image for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)
A featured image for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

  • ENEMYPETS: Redeem this code for Spider Stickers
  • PVPUPDATE: Redeem this code for a Modifier
  • COOPERATE: Redeem this code for 3 Free Stickers
  • ODDPORT: Redeem this code for a Free Skin and Stickers
  • THSTICKER: Redeem this code for Free Stickers
  • 2020VISION: Redeem this code for a Free Streamer Skin
  • CubeCavern: Redeem this code for a Free Wiz SCC Skin
  • HEROESXBOX: Redeem this code for a Free Xbox Skin
  • PixelBit: Redeem this code for 20 Coins

Expired Codes

  • 4JULY2021: Redeem this code for a Free Modifier
  • FRANKBDAY: Redeem this code for a Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers
  • TEAMSPARKS: Redeem this code for a Free Metaverse Skin
  • ONEYEAR_TH: Redeem this code for 20 Coins and a Concept Chef
  • APRILFOOL: Redeem this code for Negative 20 Coins and a Gun Wizard Skin
  • lunar2021: Redeem this code for 20 Coins
  • happy2021: Redeem this code for a Free 2021 Voca
  • xmas2020: Redeem this code for a Free Snowflake Skin
  • 100MIL: Redeem this code for a Free Skin and 20 Coins
  • TreeBranch: Redeem this code for a Free Leaves Skin
  • PoisonShroom: Redeem this code for a Free Mushroom Skin
  • halloween2020: Redeem this code for a Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin
  • thxgiving: Redeem this code for a Free Pilgrim Skin
  • CartoonyWizard: Redeem this code for a Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin
  • FastFood: Redeem this code for a Free Orange Soda Skin
  • Karts&Chaos: Redeem this code for a Free Popcorn Skin
  • July42020: Redeem this code for a Free Fireworks Skin
  • NEWLOBBY: Redeem this code for a Free Burst Skin
  • DevHiloh: Redeem this code for a Free Hiloh Skin
  • 1MIL: Redeem this code for a 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

The code redemption window for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)
The code redemption window for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Also Read

To redeem codes for Roblox Tower Heroes, launch the game and find the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Click on that to open the code redemption window.

Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Press the big green Redeem button underneath once you have entered the code, and this will submit it so you can receive your reward.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी