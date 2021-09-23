Roblox Tower Heroes Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Tower Heroes is a tower defense game with a plethora of Heroes to help keep your tower safe.
There are a ton of different enemies to battle throughout the maps of Roblox Tower Heroes. These maps also have their unique boss battles. On top of that, you can fight against other players in a PVP tower defense mode.
Roblox Tower Heroes has quite a lot to collect and do within the game. For those looking to jump in and give it a try, you can redeem several promotional codes as of September 2021.
Codes for Roblox Tower Heroes (September 2021)
Active Codes
- ENEMYPETS: Redeem this code for Spider Stickers
- PVPUPDATE: Redeem this code for a Modifier
- COOPERATE: Redeem this code for 3 Free Stickers
- ODDPORT: Redeem this code for a Free Skin and Stickers
- THSTICKER: Redeem this code for Free Stickers
- 2020VISION: Redeem this code for a Free Streamer Skin
- CubeCavern: Redeem this code for a Free Wiz SCC Skin
- HEROESXBOX: Redeem this code for a Free Xbox Skin
- PixelBit: Redeem this code for 20 Coins
Expired Codes
- 4JULY2021: Redeem this code for a Free Modifier
- FRANKBDAY: Redeem this code for a Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers
- TEAMSPARKS: Redeem this code for a Free Metaverse Skin
- ONEYEAR_TH: Redeem this code for 20 Coins and a Concept Chef
- APRILFOOL: Redeem this code for Negative 20 Coins and a Gun Wizard Skin
- lunar2021: Redeem this code for 20 Coins
- happy2021: Redeem this code for a Free 2021 Voca
- xmas2020: Redeem this code for a Free Snowflake Skin
- 100MIL: Redeem this code for a Free Skin and 20 Coins
- TreeBranch: Redeem this code for a Free Leaves Skin
- PoisonShroom: Redeem this code for a Free Mushroom Skin
- halloween2020: Redeem this code for a Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin
- thxgiving: Redeem this code for a Free Pilgrim Skin
- CartoonyWizard: Redeem this code for a Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin
- FastFood: Redeem this code for a Free Orange Soda Skin
- Karts&Chaos: Redeem this code for a Free Popcorn Skin
- July42020: Redeem this code for a Free Fireworks Skin
- NEWLOBBY: Redeem this code for a Free Burst Skin
- DevHiloh: Redeem this code for a Free Hiloh Skin
- 1MIL: Redeem this code for a 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
To redeem codes for Roblox Tower Heroes, launch the game and find the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Click on that to open the code redemption window.
Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Press the big green Redeem button underneath once you have entered the code, and this will submit it so you can receive your reward.
