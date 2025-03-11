What is Critical Element Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Critical Element Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds is a special weapon mechanic that allows you to deal more damage to various monsters you hunt. The latest Monster Hunter title provides several features for you to effectively hunt down your targets, such as combat abilities for your hunter. The Critical Element Skill is one such ability that you can employ to strike down different monsters.

This article explains what the Critical Element Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds does, especially for hunters who are unsure how this mechanic works in the game.

Critical Element Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

The Critical Element Skill is a weapon skill that increases Elemental Damage when your attack hits a critical shot on your target. This ability easily allows you to deal devastating damage to monsters, especially those that are weak to various elemental weaknesses.

Critical chance depends on affinity in Monster Hunter Wilds, so carrying gear with high affinity increases the chance of landing more crit hits on your targets. You will need to get your affinity close to 100 percent to guarantee a critical hit chance. Your affinity rate will mostly come from your armor pieces, so make sure to obtain some with a high percentage of this stat.

At level 1, your Critical Element Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds will not do as much damage, but when you get the Level 3 skill, the damage it deals will significantly increase, allowing you to easily take out monsters. You can apply this to numerous weapons, ranging from Gunlance to Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds.

