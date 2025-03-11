What is Critical Status Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds

Critical Status Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds is a special skill that allows you to deal more damage to the monster you are fighting using the various status effects in the game. The latest title in the series brings in various features to make the combat more dynamic, including abilities that allow you to defeat your enemies fairly quickly.

This article will look over the Critical Status Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds for those Hunters who want to understand how this ability works in the game.

Critical Status Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

The various monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds have a secondary weakness in the form of status vulnerability. You can inflict various Status Effects on the monsters to make them weaker and easily take them down. The Critical Status Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds revolves around dealing increased damage using these Status Effect debuffs.

The Critical Status Skill is a weapon skill that allows you to inflict Status Effects like Poison, Paralysis, Sleep, and Blast every time you land a critical hit on the monster you are hunting. You can level this skill up to a maximum of 3, which will also increase the number of Status Effects on Critical Hits.

Given your affinity in Monster Hunter Wilds determines the critical chance, you will generally need a build with a high affinity stat. The higher this stat percentage is in your gear, the more critical hits you can land on the monster.

You should try to obtain gear pieces that can push your affinity to 100%, as it will allow you to constantly inflict Status Effect debuffs using the Critical Status Skill in Monster Hunter Wilds.

