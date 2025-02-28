Where to find Tracktail Lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will need Tracktail Lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds as part of one of the few side quests at the start of the game. The mission can be started by talking to the researcher in the Windwards Plain Base Camp. The Dareel's Research Report side quest in Monster Hunter Wilds will task you with tracking down Tracktail Lizards.

This article will cover where you can find Tracktail Lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds so that you can complete the Dareel's Research Report side quest easily.

How to get Tracktail Lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tracktail Lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds are categorized as Endemic Life in the Field Guide of the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Tracktail Lizards are categorized as Endemic Life in your Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide. You'll find these creatures near the sandy parts of the Windward Plains region of the game. However, being extremely timid creatures, these lizards will run away if you approach them directly. So, you will need to capture them very stealthily.

Area 11 of the Windward Plains is the best place to find a Tracktail Lizard. You will find a few of the creatures roaming around where rocks meet sand dunes. If you cannot find any tracktail lizards, try going to Area 13 of Windward Plains, located near the Oasis.

Tracktail Lizards are pretty easily recognizable. They look very similar to a normal lizard, just with a long tail, and will run away as soon as you approach them. To catch these lizards in Monster Hunter Wilds, sneak up on them, go to stealth, and aim your Hook Slinger at the creatures. Once you are in proximity, wait for the border of your aiming crosshair to turn orange before firing the net.

Once you have captured the Tracktail Lizard, you can take them to Dareel and he will give you ten honey. Additionally, you'll get 50 Guild Points for your effort.

