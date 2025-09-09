  • home icon
  Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 6 guide (Hidden Tracks)

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Sep 09, 2025 08:08 GMT
Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 6
All solution for Stage 6 of the Marks of the Wild event (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to previous stages, the new Day 6 stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves, called Hidden Tracks, offers you various rewards by solving three puzzle challenges. You can obtain Astrites, tuners, and other in-game resources by completing the various challenging puzzles in the event.

Here are all of the solutions for Stage 6, Hidden Tracks of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves

How to complete Stage 6 - Hidden Tracks in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves

Easy

Easy (Image via Kuro Games)
Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Connect the two Blocks in the top-left corner horizontally first. Then drag the segment to the right-hand side in such a way that all of the Blocks connect. Next, you will have to move it to the bottom-right corner first and then to the bottom-left. This will connect all of the Blocks successfully, and you will solve the puzzle.

Doing so will reward you with the following:

  • Astrite x 30
  • Premium Resonance Potion x 2
  • Shell Credit x 20000

Hard

Hard (Image via Kuro Games)
Hard (Image via Kuro Games)

The Hard difficulty will give you two types of Blocks: Havoc and Aero. First, move any of the Aero Blocks and place it beside another one in a Horizontal way. Do that again, and you will have three Blocks placed horizontally. Move the segment to the top or bottom of the leftover Aero Block, and one part of the puzzle is complete.

Repeat the same pattern for the Havoc Blocks, and the puzzle will be solved easily.

  • Astrite x 30
  • Premium Resonance Potion x 2
  • Shell Credit x 30000

Extreme

Extreme (Image via Kuro Games)
Extreme (Image via Kuro Games)

The Extreme difficulty for Stage 6 of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves is a bit challenging. First, go to the bottom-right box and move the Block in the first row to the second row of the bottom-left box, connecting the two together.

Then drag the entire segment to the middle column of the top-left box, connecting it with the Block on the top row, then drag and connect it with the Block on the top-right corner.

Bring it one step down to attach it to the remaining Aero Block in the top-right section, and then connect the one in the bottom-right section. Drag the segment and connect it with the two remaining Blocks to complete the puzzle.

You will get the following rewards:

  • Forgery Advanced Supply x 3
  • Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6
  • Shell Credit x 30000

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
