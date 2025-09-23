Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 7 guide

The final stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is now available, bringing another set of puzzles that you can solve to earn rewards. Similar to the previous stages, the event will task you with finding anomalies in a particular scenario and rectifying them to earn rewards such as Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Ad

Let's take a look at all of the anomalies in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 7 - A-okay Harbor in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves

Here are all of the bugs that you can find in stage 7 of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.

Ad

Trending

Anomaly 1

First Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The hint for the first anomaly is Muscles, more muscles! Check the alley to your right, and you will find a Septimontian gladiator who is glitching out. This is your first bug of the scene. Click his photo using your camera, and you will get two options: Either you can fix him, or make the anomaly even worse by distorting it further.

Anomaly 2

Anomaly 2 (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The second Anomaly can be found to your left, and its hint is Halfway to perpetual motion. Check the desk, and you will find one cat glitching out and rotating. You can click its photo, after which Bertolt will contact you and ask you to fix this or distort it. Choosing the latter will make all of the cats in the area glitch out and rotate similarly to the first one.

Ad

Also Read: Best Iuno build guide

Anomaly 3

Anomaly 3 (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Check near the dock, and you will find the announcer fish echo that you can find floating in Septimont's Capitoline Hill colosseum. This is the third anomaly, and the hint for it is that It belongs in the Arena. Click its photo, and after talking with Bertolt, you can opt to either fix or distort it. Choosing the latter will make it even longer.

Completing the seventh stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves will reward you with 60x Astrites, among other things. You can check out the guides for the previous six stages of the event:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.