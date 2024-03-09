Yuki Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Oscar “Yuki” Jiang is one of the most talented Apex Legends professional players in the league and currently plays for Alliance. His mastery over positioning on the map and mechanical skills has skyrocketed his popularity in the entire community. He mostly plays Controller class legends and has proven his ability to step up for the team when it counts the most. You can benefit from using his settings if you prefer to play on medium sensitivity.
You can find all the settings, configurations, and keybinds that Yuki uses in 2024 in the list provided below. It is important to note that professional players change their settings, so you can expect this article to be updated at regular intervals with the latest setup.
Everything to know about Yuki’s Apex Legends settings in 2024
You can find Yuki’s Apex Legends 2024 settings in the list below (acquired from prosettings.net):
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.5
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9
- Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off
- eDPI: 1200
- Hz: 1000
- Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y / Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: L-Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 70%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2-3GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: Unknown
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2
PC Specs:
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
Yuki has been a true asset for Alliance as he practices a mindful playstyle and can comfortably create space for his team. He also picks up impactful kills that help them collect points and rank higher in the professional leaderboard. Yuki has several highlight clips that showcase his ability to corner a team and wipe them off the map with ease.
You will be able to fully utilize his settings if you have a disciplined Apex Legends playstyle and want to hold out teams from the zone.
For more Apex Legends professional player settings, check out the links below:
Hakis Apex settings || Sweet Apex settings || SkittleCake Apex settings || HisWattson Apex settings || Dropped Apex settings || ImperialHal Apex settings || Verhulst Apex settings || Reps Apex settings || Genburten Apex settings