Yuki Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Oscar “Yuki” Jiang is one of the most talented Apex Legends professional players in the league and currently plays for Alliance. His mastery over positioning on the map and mechanical skills has skyrocketed his popularity in the entire community. He mostly plays Controller class legends and has proven his ability to step up for the team when it counts the most. You can benefit from using his settings if you prefer to play on medium sensitivity.

You can find all the settings, configurations, and keybinds that Yuki uses in 2024 in the list provided below. It is important to note that professional players change their settings, so you can expect this article to be updated at regular intervals with the latest setup.

Everything to know about Yuki’s Apex Legends settings in 2024

You can find Yuki’s Apex Legends 2024 settings in the list below (acquired from prosettings.net):

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.5

1.5 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9

0.9 Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off

Off eDPI: 1200

1200 Hz: 1000

1000 Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space

Space Sprint: L-Shift

L-Shift Auto-Sprint: Off

Off Tactical Ability: Q

Q Ultimate Ability: Y / Z

Y / Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact: X

X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee: V

V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: L-Alt

L-Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit: 6

6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 70%

70% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2-3GB VRAM)

Low (2-3GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: Unknown

Unknown Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White

Razer Viper V2 Pro White Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White Mousepad: Razer Strider

Razer Strider Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2

PC Specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Intel Core i7-13700K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Yuki has been a true asset for Alliance as he practices a mindful playstyle and can comfortably create space for his team. He also picks up impactful kills that help them collect points and rank higher in the professional leaderboard. Yuki has several highlight clips that showcase his ability to corner a team and wipe them off the map with ease.

You will be able to fully utilize his settings if you have a disciplined Apex Legends playstyle and want to hold out teams from the zone.

