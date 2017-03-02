Hamilton like 'a kid on a rollercoaster' on board new Mercedes

by Opta News 02 Mar 2017, 01:39 IST

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said the Mercedes W08 is the fastest car he has ever driven in Formula One after another impressive day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Mercedes – the dominant force in F1 in recent years – have made an ominous start to 2017 with impressive pace and reliability in the opening three days.

Both Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas have clocked the fastest times so far, while also completing full race simulations – providing crucial data for the team's engineers.

This year's cars have had to be adapted to new regulations which have made them quicker and more of a challenge to drive, Hamilton saying on Tuesday he had "bruises and bumps where I've never really had them before".

But the Briton – who will go in search of a fourth drivers' title this year – is relishing the task and loving what his Mercedes has to offer already.

"It’s been a great test so far," said Hamilton, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I'm loving driving the car. It's such an amazing feeling to walk in and see that car and be only one of two people who will get to drive it. It's quite incredible.

"I'm like a kid on a rollercoaster ride because it is so much better than it was before. This is definitely the fastest I've ever driven in F1 and we haven't even done [low] fuel runs.

"It feels amazing and I hope it separates the men from the boys."

The teams will return to the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday for wet-weather testing.