Hamilton triumphs in Italy as Ferrari flounder

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 166 // 02 Sep 2018, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his greatest races Sunday when he wrecked Ferrari's homecoming party

Monza, Italy, Sep 2 (AFP) Championship leader Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his greatest races Sunday when he wrecked Ferrari's homecoming party as he stormed to a record-equalling fifth Monza victory in his Mercedes at the Italian Grand Prix.

The defending world champion produced a perfectly-judged race of raw aggression and astute tyre-management to finish 8.7 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who on Saturday had claimed pole position for Ferrari with the fastest lap in Formula One history.

His 68th career victory and sixth this year enlarged his championship lead from 17 points to 30 ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who finished fourth in the second Ferrari after spinning on the opening lap after a clash with the Briton as he passed him at the second chicane.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home third ahead of Vettel with Max Verstappen taking fifth place in the classified result, after finishing third on the road, following a time penalty.

Hamilton's fifth Italian win drew him level with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in the record books.

Romain Grosjean finished sixth for Haas ahead of Esteban Ocon and his Force India team-mate Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz who was ninth for Renault and Lance Stroll of Williams